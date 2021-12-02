ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nick Martinez to Padres: 4/$20M

By Adam J. Morris
Dallas Sports Focus
Dallas Sports Focus
 4 days ago
Nick Martinez and the San Diego Padres have reportedly agreed to terms on a four year, $20 million deal. Martinez, you will recall, was drafted in the 18th round in the 2011 draft...

NESN

The Padres have acquired Adam Frazier from the Mariners

The Mariners have acquired Adam Frazier from the Padres, MLBTradeRumors.com reports. Frazier was acquired at the trade deadline from the Pirates last season and is once again on the move. The Mariners may have finished second to the Padres in that trade last July as they were hot after Frazier to try and lead their playoff push.
MLB
CBS Sports

MLB free agency: Padres sign Nick Martinez, Phillies get Johan Camargo in last-minute deals before lockout

The San Diego Padres have reportedly agreed to terms with right-handed starter Nick Martinez on a four-year contract worth $20 million, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. Martinez, 31 years old, will be returning to Major League Baseball after spending the last four seasons in Japan, where he pitched for the Nippon Ham Fighters and the Fukuoka Softbank Hawks. During those seasons, he posted a 3.02 ERA and a 2.52 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 63 total appearances. They got the deal done ahead of an MLB lockout that will start Thursday.
MLB
theScore

Marlins trade Alfaro to Padres

The Miami Marlins traded catcher Jorge Alfaro to the San Diego Padres for cash considerations or a player to be named later, the teams announced Tuesday. Alfaro was entering his second offseason of arbitration eligibility and projects to earn $2.7 million in 2022. The move was made in the waning moments of the deadline to tender contracts to arbitration-eligible players.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Padres reportedly 'showing strong interest' in All-Star Nick Castellanos

Serving as one of the last free-agent rumors of the night before MLB's lockout officially commenced, USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported that the Padres were “showing strong interest” in free agent Nick Castellanos. An important disclaimer here is that teams are prohibited from contacting players or making any transactions during the duration of this lockout. Ultimately, it remains to be seen how strongly the reported interest in Castellanos will persist when the transaction freeze is over. Nonetheless, this is a notable piece of insight into how San Diego may operate when the Padres are free to bolster their roster again.
MLB
giants365.com

Padres targeting Michael Brdar as next hitting coach

The San Diego Padres look like they are making some progress on finalizing Bob Melvin's 2022 coaching staff. Robert Murray of FanSided is reporting that the Padres are going after San Francisco Giants hitting coordinator Michael Brdar to be the major league hitting coach. He is considered a "rising star" in baseball, according to Murray.
MLB
eastvillagetimes.com

Padres keep add to bullpen by signing Robert Suarez

The San Diego Padres beat the clock and signed Robert Suarez to add more depth to the bullpen. Ask, and you shall receive. The San Diego Padres were surprisingly quiet while teams spent money left and right to begin free agency. On Tuesday, the Padres re-signed Tim Hill and Austin Adams while trading for Jorge Alfaro.
MLB
eastvillagetimes.com

The Padres should consider extending Joe Musgrove

The San Diego Padres should consider an extension for Joe Musgrove. It shouldn’t be much of a surprise that Joe Musgrove finished his best season as a pro in the city where he grew up. The El Cajon native found his way home after being traded to the San Diego...
MLB
97.3 The Fan

Ben & Woods Discuss Padres Roster Moves

Ben & Woods give their thoughts on some roster moves made by the San Diego Padres over the weekend as the team filled out their 40 man roster and moved some players to avoid losing them in the Rule 5 Draft. Listen here!
MLB
eastvillagetimes.com

Robert Suarez is a possible closing option for Padres

Could Venezuelan RHP Robert Suarez be an option for the San Diego Padres in the bullpen?. The San Diego Padres will need relief help for the 2022 season. Mark Melancon led all of baseball in saves last year, but the veteran right-hander will likely not return to the Padres. The curveball specialist had a mutual option for the 2022 season at $5-million and chose not to come back at that cost. Melancon will probably get a multiple-year deal on the open market.
MLB
Starkville Daily News

Padres trade Frazier to Mariners

The Mariners finally landed former Mississippi State player Adam Frazier on Saturday, acquiring the All-Star second baseman in a trade with the San Diego Padres. For more on this story, read our news edition from Sunday, November 28 or click here to subscribe to our e-edition. 
MLB
gaslampball.com

Three free agent outfielders for the Padres to consider signing

One of the biggest needs for the San Diego Padres this offseason is power hitting outfielders. Last season, Wil Myers, Tommy Pham, and Trent Grisham all hit at least 15 home runs but the Padres need someone who has 20 to 30 home run potential to help bolster the lineup. It makes it that much more important for outfield acquisitions to have power when we know that Adam Frazier, who hit one homer last year in a Padres uniform, will likely be starting games if Eric Hosmer isn’t on the roster.
MLB
NBC San Diego

Padres Trade Frazier to Seattle for Pair of Prospects

Shortly before the July trade deadline the Padres sent a trio of young players to Pittsburgh for infielder Adam Frazier, an All-Star who was leading the National League in hits and batting average. Frazier's numbers plummeted in San Diego and with an infield full of guys fighting for playing time...
MLB
eastvillagetimes.com

Nelson Cruz to the Padres makes sense

The San Diego Padres are in need of another power bat in the lineup. The perfect man for the job is All-Star DH Nelson Cruz. The Padres need more thump. There is no question about it. After Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado, there is not much reliable pop in San Diego’s everyday lineup. To compete in the tough NL West and put the disappointing 2021 season squarely in the rearview mirror, a splash signing is needed to inject juice into the sometimes-lackluster lineup.
MLB
eastvillagetimes.com

A glimpse at the Padres current rotation

Let’s take a look at the current rotation for the San Diego Padres. There is a lot of speculation going around town on whether or not the San Diego Padres will add players to their rotation for the upcoming season. At the moment, eight men are vying for a starting...
MLB
MLB

Padres add catcher Alfaro in deal with Miami

SAN DIEGO -- In search of more production at catcher, A.J. Preller is taking a chance on a familiar face. San Diego acquired backstop Jorge Alfaro in a trade with the Marlins on Tuesday evening, sending cash or a player to be named later to Miami in return. Alfaro, 28,...
MLB
dallassun.com

Padres acquire C Jorge Alfaro from Marlins

The San Diego Padres added veteran catcher Jorge Alfaro in a Tuesday trade, agreeing to send cash or a player to be named to the Miami Marlins. Alfaro, 28, spent the past three seasons with Miami after opening his major league career by playing three seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies.
MLB
arcamax.com

Padres add two relievers; Melancon goes to Arizona

The Padres added two of the relievers they sought Wednesday, hours before what will be an apparent shutdown of the business of baseball. Owners are expected to lock out players by the end of the night, when the current collective bargaining agreement expires. The Padres beat that looming deadline with...
MLB
eastvillagetimes.com

Padres sign reliever Luis Garcia

The San Diego Padres signed right-handed pitcher Luis Garcia to a two-year deal. On Wednesday, as the looming MLB lockout looms, the San Diego Padres signed a relief pitcher. Luis Garcia signed with the team for $7 million and two years. The Padres surely need relief help as Mark Melancon...
MLB
