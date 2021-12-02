Nick Martinez to Padres: 4/$20M
Nick Martinez and the San Diego Padres have reportedly agreed to terms on a four year, $20 million deal. Martinez, you will recall, was drafted in the 18th round in the 2011 draft...www.lonestarball.com
Nick Martinez and the San Diego Padres have reportedly agreed to terms on a four year, $20 million deal. Martinez, you will recall, was drafted in the 18th round in the 2011 draft...www.lonestarball.com
Catch all the breaking news on your favorite athletes and teams in the Lone Star State including stats and trade rumors on the Dallas Cowboys, Mavericks, Texas Rangers, Dallas Stars, FC Dallas and the Dallas Wings.
Comments / 0