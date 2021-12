Paul Sun-Hyung Lee reportedly cried after seeing himself transform into Uncle Iroh!. There is little doubt that people are excited to see what the cast of the live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series will look like once they get into costume. However, one star who only has to do some minor changes is Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, who has been cast as Uncle Iroh. After all, the Kim's Convenience actor already sports a full beard and would only need to trim it. Nevertheless, Lee reportedly got emotional when he saw his transformation as Prince Zuko's beloved uncle!

