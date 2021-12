DeAndre Square and Luke Fortner will both be a part of their second Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Day, but in different roles this time around. The Kentucky football seniors were members of the legendary Wildcat squad that beat Penn State in the 2019 Citrus Bowl. That UK team closed the season with 10 wins for the first time since 1977. Square was just a rookie inside linebacker at the time, earning Freshman All-SEC honors before making his first career start in that postseason win over the Nittany Lions. Fortner, on the other hand, was a sophomore offensive guard who played in 11 of the team’s 13 games, but sat out the bowl game due to an untimely injury.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO