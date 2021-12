Gainesville, Fla — The World Health Organization calls the new COVID-19 mutation, Omicron, "a variant of concern." UF Health, Infectious Disease expert, Dr. Kartik Cherabuddi said the US will probably see their first case of the Omicron variant soon. "Likely there are pockets of the Country where some of the variant is already there, and I don’t mean that as a scare thing, it’s just that variants co-exist and spread easily across the world, and we possibly have it," he said.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO