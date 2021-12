The Reds have pitching to trade. The Texas Rangers need said pitching. Could we have a match here?. In the early stages of free agency, Cincinnati surprised the baseball world and put Wade Miley on waivers. To cut salary, they let one of the better pitchers of 2021 go for nothing. This comes after they jettison long-time backstop Tucker Barnhart, to Detroit. The Reds probably wouldn’t have extended a QO to Nick Castellanos without KNOWING he would have rejected it.

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO