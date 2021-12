PHOENIX — An Arizona man has been sentenced to 11 years in prison after previously pleading guilty to two counts of involuntary manslaughter. Jarred Darnell Benally, 24, of Red Mesa, in October 2019 was driving under the influence of alcohol when a struck another vehicle at 95 mph, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Arizona, said in a press release.

