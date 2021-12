CINCINNATI — Bengals starting right tackle Riley Reiff didn't practice on Wednesday after suffering an ankle injury in Sunday's 41-10 win over the Steelers. “We’ll hold him out today, probably tomorrow and get him back on Friday," head coach Zac Taylor said on Wednesday afternoon. "Right now I’d say I’d expect him to play, but things could change. I expect him to play just because of who he is and what he tries to push through, but we’ll be smart about it and monitor him through the week.”

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO