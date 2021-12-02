ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

GOLF’s Subpar: PGA Memes creator Travis Miller on Instagram posts he regrets

Golf.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article— This week’s episode is presented by FanDuel Sportsbook. If you’ve never tried FanDuel Sportsbook, what are you waiting for? Go to https://www.fanduel.com/subpar or download the FanDuel...

golf.com

The Spun

Tiger Woods Announces Decision On His Golf Future

Tiger Woods has made a decision on what his golf future will look like in coming years. For the first time since being involved in a terrifying car accident, Woods sat down for an in-depth interview with Henni Koyack of Golf Digest this week. Woods revealed that he never expects...
GOLF
Golf.com

Jordan Spieth is confused by tee boxes, stung with rarely called penalty

The field at the Hero World Challenge was given a few extra yards, and Jordan Spieth and Henrik Stenson were given a two-stroke penalty. During Sunday’s final round, the 9th tee box at the Albany Golf Course was moved up after being flipped with the adjacent 17th box, but Spieth and Stenson, playing in the first pairing of the day, played it as it had been and were hit with a two-stroke penalty. The 20-man field, Golf Channel’s Notah Begay said, were told the switch could be coming.
GOLF
Golf.com

Brooks Koepka put the golf world on notice with just 2 words

Brooks Koepka has never been one to lack confidence. When he’s on, there’s not a player in the game — other than Tiger — who can match his swagger and bravado. Prior to his PGA Championship title defense in 2019, Koepka said he believed he could reach 10 major titles during his career — a number reached by only three men in golf history.
GOLF
Golf.com

Brooks Koepka reveals visualization trick — that he shares with Tiger Woods

Brooks Koepka swung, and his ball worked right to left on the 15th at the Albany Golf Course. “Nice swing, dude,” Chase Koepka, his younger brother and caddie, said. It was. And it was. Koepka’s second shot on the par-5 during Friday’s second round of the Hero World Challenge dropped about 15 feet from the cup.
GOLF
Golf.com

The most striking feature of Jordan Spieth’s game, according to his longtime coach

Before he was a three-time major champion and the world’s top-ranked player, Jordan Spieth was a junior golfer, looking to get better, like so many others. Spieth went to see Cameron McCormick for the first time when Spieth was just 12 years old. The two have been working together ever since, and on this week’s episode of Off Course with Claude Harmon, McCormick described what struck him the most about Spieth during that initial meeting.
GOLF
Golf.com

High handicappers tend to make these 2 mistakes on the green

If you’re a high handicapper, one of the fastest paths to improvement is getting better on and around the greens. To help you do that, make sure to avoid these two common pitfalls. 1. Trying to ram in short putts. So many of my high-handicappers have the incorrect belief that...
GOLF
Golf.com

GOLF’s Subpar: How this pro nearly lost $3k in a fast-food bag

— This week’s episode is presented by FanDuel Sportsbook. If you’ve never tried FanDuel Sportsbook, what are you waiting for? Go to https://www.fanduel.com/subpar or download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to get started. Be sure to sign up with promo code SUBPAR so they know we sent you. Disclaimer: must be...
HOBBIES
Golf.com

GOLF’s Subpar: Bud Cauley on playing vs. practicing

— This week’s episode is presented by FanDuel Sportsbook. If you’ve never tried FanDuel Sportsbook, what are you waiting for? Go to https://www.fanduel.com/subpar or download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to get started. Be sure to sign up with promo code SUBPAR so they know we sent you. Disclaimer: must be...
GOLF
Golf.com

Jason Day’s spectacular backyard golf spread is the stuff of dreams

The Columbus, Ohio, area is teeming with great golf: Muirfield Village, The Golf Club, Scioto CC, where Jack Nicklaus grew up playing. Add Jason Day’s backyard to the list. In the debut episode of Home Course, a new YouTube series from PGA Memes founder Travis Miller, Day shows off his spread, and, boy, is there a lot to show. With the 2015 PGA champion serving as tour guide, he first welcomes viewers inside the guesthouse that backs up to his yard and resembles a superhero’s hideout. Inside the facility is a full bar, a couple of bedrooms, a trophy case — the Wanamaker front and center, of course — plus a sizable TV screen on which Day says he watches CNBC in the morning.
COLUMBUS, OH
Golf.com

Best golf gifts: 6 awesome golf gifts under $100

Happy holidays from GOLF.com, your ultimate gift guide source for all of the golfers in your life (or yourself, of course). This season, we’ve done the legwork for you — finding all of the best items and deals. All you have to do is scroll down! For more gift ideas, check out our main gift guide or visit our Pro Shop.
GOLF
wsau.com

Golf-Woods supports PGA Tour over any rival leagues

(Reuters) – Tiger Woods has no intention of resuming a full-time playing schedule but when he does return to competition he made clear on Tuesday that it will be on the PGA Tour and not with any potential breakaway circuit. Woods was asked about a new Saudi-backed breakaway competition being...
TENNIS
Golf.com

3 smart bets for the Hero World Challenge, according to a professional gambler

Erick Lindgren is a star of the professional poker circuit, with more than $10 million in career earnings. But he has proven to be a shark at golf wagering, too. Over a torrid stretch of making PGA Tour picks for GOLF.com last summer and fall, Lindgren picked five outright winners, among other spot-on picks. That sparkling track record inspired us to re-up with Lindgren as our gambling guru for the 2021-22 campaign, and he picked up right where he left off by choosing Hideki Matsuyama to win the Zozo Championship earlier this fall.
GAMBLING

