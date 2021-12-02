GOLF’s Subpar: PGA Memes creator Travis Miller on Instagram posts he regrets

Before he was a three-time major champion and the world’s top-ranked player, Jordan Spieth was a junior golfer, looking to get better, like so many others. Spieth went to see Cameron McCormick for the first time when Spieth was just 12 years old. The two have been working together ever since, and on this week’s episode of Off Course with Claude Harmon, McCormick described what struck him the most about Spieth during that initial meeting.

