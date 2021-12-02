GOLF’s Subpar: PGA Memes creator Travis Miller on Instagram posts he regrets

The Columbus, Ohio, area is teeming with great golf: Muirfield Village, The Golf Club, Scioto CC, where Jack Nicklaus grew up playing. Add Jason Day’s backyard to the list. In the debut episode of Home Course, a new YouTube series from PGA Memes founder Travis Miller, Day shows off his spread, and, boy, is there a lot to show. With the 2015 PGA champion serving as tour guide, he first welcomes viewers inside the guesthouse that backs up to his yard and resembles a superhero’s hideout. Inside the facility is a full bar, a couple of bedrooms, a trophy case — the Wanamaker front and center, of course — plus a sizable TV screen on which Day says he watches CNBC in the morning.
