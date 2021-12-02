Rocket League Update 2.09 Patch Notes

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition released earlier this month, and fans have been notably unhappy with the release. The compilation's bugs have gotten a lot of attention online, and many gamers have felt that the product felt far too rushed. Fortunately, Rockstar Games has now released version 1.0.2 of the game, adding a ton of fixes for Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. Even better, these fixes seem to cover all versions of the game! Full patch notes directly from Rockstar's website can be found below:
