ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Rocket League Update 2.09 Patch Notes

By C.J. Keller
attackofthefanboy.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdate 2.09 has arrived for Rocket League and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this latest patch. The long running soccer with cars title that burst onto the scene years ago only sees a handful of...

attackofthefanboy.com

Comments / 0

Related
My Nintendo News

Sonic Colors Ultimate updated to Version 2.6 (patch notes)

SEGA has released a new update for Sonic Colors Ultimate owners which fixes some issues which players have encountered in the game to make for a more pleasant experience. The update, which brings Sonic Colors Ultimate up to Version 2.6, also features improvements to the game’s audio mix which needed fixing. You can read the full patch notes for the new update below. Sonic Colors Ultimate is available right now for Nintendo Switch via the eShop and retail.
RETAIL
nintendoeverything.com

Fuga: Melodies of Steel update out now (version 1.1.0), patch notes

A new update has been released for turn-based RPG Fuga: Melodies of Steel that offers new language support, some Quality of Life changes, and bug fixes. Here are the full patch notes:. Added Korean and German language support. Implemented backlog for dialog windows. Added auto-playback for messages. Added turbo mode...
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Skyrim: Special Edition November 22 Update Patch Notes

Skyrim: Special Edition has today launched its November 22 update on all platforms, so here’s the full list of changes and fixes with this patch. As we just got the release of the Anniversary Edition, it only makes sense that the team would at least do some tweaking and bug fixing to improve the game. That seems to be what’s been done here, with some bug fixes made across various parts of the game. It’s nothing major, as to be expected, but it’s a set of good updates nonetheless. We’ll be sure to let you know once more bug fixes are on the way. Without further adieu, here’s everything new with the November 22 update for Skyrim: Special Edition!
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

GTA Trilogy 1.0.2 Update Now Live, Patch Notes Released

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition released earlier this month, and fans have been notably unhappy with the release. The compilation's bugs have gotten a lot of attention online, and many gamers have felt that the product felt far too rushed. Fortunately, Rockstar Games has now released version 1.0.2 of the game, adding a ton of fixes for Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. Even better, these fixes seem to cover all versions of the game! Full patch notes directly from Rockstar's website can be found below:
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#Xbox One#Epic Games#Steam Switch#Lan#Nintendo Switch#Musty#The Rocket League
futuregamereleases.com

Battlefield 2042 Update #2 arrives tomorrow – Patch Notes

EA Dice has provided a statement on the current state of Battlefield 2042 and commented on the upcoming updates and the future of Battlefield 2042. In a briefing article, the developer has unveiled and confirmed a couple of known performance issues and has promised a fix for the most annoying bugs and problems currently in the game. Furthermore, the developer has confirmed they’re working on Scoreboard, Server Browser, and other legacy features deemed to come back to the game. While everyone’s eager about patch notes, let’s look at what exactly will be changed.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

What the Golf? “A Hole New World” update out now on Switch, patch notes

A new, free update has just come to What the Golf? on Switch in the form of “A Whole New World”. Players can access a bunch of additional content. It contains over 50 levels “that still aren’t golf”, 1,000 holes, and apparently hotdog cannons. Here’s a trailer showing the “A...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Battlefield 2042 Nov 25 update patch notes: Hovercraft nerfs, bloom fixes, more

The next major Battlefield 2042 update is locked in for November 25 as Electronic Arts look to fix weapon bloom, nerf Hovercrafts, and improve performance across the board. After a brief early access period, the full launch of Battlefield 2042 is now behind us. Just days into the release and the second patch has already been scheduled for November 25.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
Nintendo
dbltap.com

Skyrim Anniversary Edition Update 1.21 Patch Notes Detailed

After nearly two weeks since release, the 1.21 Patch Notes for Skyrim's Anniversary Edition are out and only a handful of changes have been rolled out. The changes in the new patch involve some bug fixes and an entitlement issue as well. Skyrim Update 1.21 Patch Notes Detailed. The 1.21...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Monster Hunter Rise 3.6.1 Update Live, Patch Notes Released

A new update is live for Monster Hunter Rise on Nintendo Switch, bringing the game up to version 3.6.1. This update seems fairly minor, but it sets the stage for the game's Sonic the Hedgehog collaboration, which goes live in the game on November 26th. That particular update should be an exciting one for fans of both franchises, allowing players to deck out their character, partner and Canyne in gear resembling Sonic and Tails. Additionally, version 3.6.1 adds a number of bug fixes. Full patch notes from Capcom's official website can be found below:
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

Battlefield 2042 Update #2 Patch Notes REVEALED

Battlefield 2042 officially launched on November 19th, and its first post-launch update has just been revealed!. Here's everything you need to know about Battlefield 2042 Update #2, its patch notes, release date, and everything else EA has revealed about what's next. Release Date. The first Battlefield 2042 post-launch update, Update...
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Psychonauts 2 November 23 Update Patch Notes

Psychonauts 2 has today launched its November 23 update, so here’s the full list of changes and fixes with this patch. This probably goes without saying but just to be on the safe side, don’t go into this update expecting anything special. This is a single-player game that’s been released a few months ago and doesn’t currently have any planned DLC that’s been announced. With that in mind, this functions as more of a bug fix update set to simply clean things up a bit. That’s never a bad thing though, as a clean update is a great thing for those returning to the game down the line or enjoying it for the first time. Without further adieu, here’s everything new with Psychonauts 2 in its November 23 update!
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Mario Golf: Super Rush Update Version 4.0.0 Patch Notes

Mario Golf: Super Rush version 4.0.0 arrives today, introducing a slew of new characters, modes, and courses to the golfing sim. We’ve pulled together the full Mario Golf: Super Rush 4.0.0 patch notes. right here. As Nintendo notes, version 4.0.0 is the last free update for Mario Golf: Super Rush.
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

Rust Console Edition Devastation Unleashed update 1.20 patch notes released

Rust Console Edition Devastation Unleased was announced the other day with the content adding things like tech trees, 3KM maps, and new building blocks. Today, Double 11 has released the patch notes for Rust Console Edition Devastation Unleashed with the notes addressing the new additions. There are also a number of bug fixes and changes to improve the overall experience of Rust Console Edition. You can check out the 1.20 patch notes below.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Animal Crossing: New Horizons update out now (version 2.0.3), patch notes

Nintendo has rolled out a new update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons addressing a few bugs. Here is what changed:. Fixed an issue where items could be duplicated through a specific method. Fixed an issue where the same character could appear twice on the island where Paradise Planning is located.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Stranded Sails update out now on Switch (version 1.0.6), patch notes

A new update for Stranded Sails recently went live on Switch, bringing the game to version 1.0.6. It technically includes two patches in one. In addition to the “Foundation Update”, it comes packaged with the “Completion Update” as well. Below are the full patch notes for the Stranded Sails version...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy