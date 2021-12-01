ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harry Connick Jr. Talks His Transformation Into Daddy Warbucks for ‘Annie Live!’

Gwinnett Daily Post
 6 days ago

Harry Connick Jr. Talks His Transformation Into...

www.gwinnettdailypost.com

Daily Herald

The sun comes out again as Harry Connick Jr. helps NBC stage 'Annie Live!'

Thanks to Harry Connick Jr., a certain musical is getting one of the most fit Daddy Warbucks it's had to date. The Primetime Emmy and Grammy winner and Tony nominee is the latest performer to embody the billionaire who becomes the surrogate father to the title orphan as NBC presents "Annie Live!" at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2. The latest of the stagings brought to the network by executive producer Neil Meron (along with his late, longtime professional partner Craig Zadan earlier) casts Celina Smith as the spirited Annie, with Taraji P. Henson ("Empire") as sinister orphanage operator Miss Hannigan, Megan Hilty (replacing the COVID-19-impacted Jane Krakowski) and Tituss Burgess as schemers Lily St. Regis and Rooster, and Nicole Scherzinger as Warbucks' assistant Grace. Andrea McArdle, Broadway's first "Annie," will appear as Eleanor Roosevelt.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Harry Connick Jr. Almost Unrecognizable As Daddy Warbucks In Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade viewers got a bit confused when they saw Harry Connick Jr. strolled up as Daddy Warlocks. The actor will be playing the role in NBC's version of Annie premiering this Holiday Season. But, a lot of viewers had no idea why he was out there in a full white suit on Thanksgiving. It's a bit of a bizarre show no matter what during this parade. Annie is coming later this year with a fun cast featuring Connick, Taraji P. Henson, and Celina Smith as the title character. Lear deBessonet and Alex Rudzinsky are aboard to direct the show. Roger Gleenblatt and Neil Meron will executive produce along with Rudzinsky. People are looking forward to seeing what this team can do with a beloved story like Annie on the network. Check out some of the funniest reactions down below:
TV & VIDEOS
Vulture

Celina Smith and Baldy Connick Jr. Sang Together At Last in an Annie Live! Preview

It’s still not tomorrow, but Annie Live! is coming soon. Celina Smith and a very bald (!!!) Harry Connick Jr. pulled up to the 95th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 25 to kick the day off with a preview of the upcoming live TV musical. Stepping out of a car dressed as orphan Annie and her benefactor Daddy Warbucks, they performed a lively rendition of “I Don’t Need Anything But You.” After the duet, Connick Jr. and the dancers who had been spinning around in the background cleared the street to let 12-year-old Smith have her main character moment and sing “Tomorrow.” The rest of the Annie Live! cast — which includes Nicole Scherzinger, Taraji P. Henson, Tituss Burgess, and Megan Hilty, and Alan Toy — did not make an appearance in the sneak peek performance. But they’ll be there when Annie Live! airs on NBC on December 2. Bet your bottom dollar!
MOVIES
E! News

Harry Connick Jr. Jokes About Being "Seduced" By Taraji P. Henson's Annie Live! Character

Watch: "Annie Live!": Taraji P. Henson & Cast Talk Iconic Roles. Get ready to witness a sexy hard knock encounter. The cast of NBC's live holiday musical event Annie Live! exclusively dished about their on-stage chemistry during E! News' Daily Pop on Nov. 29. And let's just say that Taraji P. Henson and Harry Connick Jr. had the most fun acting out a playful seduction scene while in their respective characters as orphanage villain Miss Hannigan and the iconic "Daddy" Warbucks.
CELEBRITIES
Harry Connick Jr.
Taraji P. Henson
WDSU

Tonight on WDSU: Watch Louisiana's Harry Connick Jr. in 'Annie Live'

Louisiana's own Harry Connick Jr. will debut his character 'Daddy Warbucks' in NBC's live musical production of "Annie" Thursday night. According to NBC, "Annie Live!" features Academy Award-nominated actress Taraji P. Henson as the musical's infamous queen of mean, Miss Hannigan. The holiday musical event also features Tituss Burgess as...
LOUISIANA STATE
romper.com

How To Rewatch Annie Live! If You Missed It On TV

Tomorrow is always a day away if you missed Annie Live!. But don’t fret, you can easily rewatch the holiday extravaganza, which premiered live on NBC on Dec. 2, if you missed it live on TV. So here’s everything you need to know. Starring Taraji P. Henson as Miss Hannigan,...
TV & VIDEOS
AOL Corp

Annie Live!: Grade NBC's Latest Musical

NBC this Thursday night added to its repertoire Annie Live! Did you love it like tomorrow (which, I hear, is always a day away)?. Annie Live! starred 12-year-old Celina Smith, of Atlanta, as the titular orphan, while Harry Connick Jr. (Will & Grace) in a novelty-store bald cap played Daddy Warbucks and Taraji P. Henson (Empire) filled Miss Hannigan’s sensible shoes.
TV & VIDEOS
enstarz.com

Vanessa Hudgens said THIS to 'Annie Live!' Cast

Grease: Live alum Vanessa Hudgens has given tips for Taraji P. Henson, Harry Connick Jr., Tituss Burgess, Megan Hilty, Nicole Scherzinger, and little orphan Annie herself, Celina Smith, just days before the all-star cast takes the stage on Dec. 2. "I feel like the musical theater community is a community...
DRINKS
#Actor
NBC4 Columbus

PREVIEW: ‘Annie Live’ set to air on NBC

(NBC) — “The Sound of Music,” “Peter Pan,” “Hairspray” and “The Wiz” are some of the Broadway musicals that have aired live during the holiday season in recent years on NBC, Thursday the classic and Tony Award winner “Annie” joins that group. The music is some of Broadway’s most recognizable...
BROADWAY, OH
TMZ.com

Entertainment
Celebrities
treblezine.com

Cinema Blend

Annie Live: The Best Moments From The Musical

Annie Live! premiered on NBC and it was a spectacular kick-off to the holiday TV special season. It starred Celina Smith, Taraji P. Henson, Harry Connick Jr., and Nicole Scherzinger. Annie Live! had plenty of great performances, laugh-out-loud moments, and that warm hopeful spirit that made the original production such a success. Annie Live! gave us moments that reminded us of the magic of Broadway, whether watching live in the theater or on the big or the small screen.
ENTERTAINMENT
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Celebrity Attractions to watch, live tweet 'Annie Live!'

Holiday specials are in full swing and 'Annie Live!' is no exception. This year, Celebrity Attractions is getting interactive with the live musical. Sarah Brown, social media manager for Celebrity Attractions, says NBC's yearly musical event is a great way to introduce families to different shows every year that they wouldn't be able to see.
COWETA, OK

