Judge denies injunction request from NorthShore workers seeking religious exemption from COVID vax mandate
NorthShore University Health System Evanston Hospital | Youtube screenshot. A federal judge will not block NorthShore University Health System from potentially firing hospital workers who contend NorthShore wrongly denied their request to be exempt from COVID-19 vaccine requirements on religious grounds. In mid-August, NorthShore University Health Systems ordered all...cookcountyrecord.com
Comments / 0