Judge denies injunction request from NorthShore workers seeking religious exemption from COVID vax mandate

By Scott Holland
Cook County Record
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorthShore University Health System Evanston Hospital | Youtube screenshot. A federal judge will not block NorthShore University Health System from potentially firing hospital workers who contend NorthShore wrongly denied their request to be exempt from COVID-19 vaccine requirements on religious grounds. In mid-August, NorthShore University Health Systems ordered all...

FingerLakes1.com

Unvaccinated healthcare workers who used religious exemption have until Monday to get COVID vaccine

Health systems across the region will have to get employees vaccinated immediately, or face consequences of the state’s vaccine mandate. After weeks of uncertainty around the September mandate requiring all healthcare workers at large healthcare systems to get the COVID-19 vaccine or face termination – the state has issued guidance to those systems.
ROCHESTER, NY
McKnight's

Judge slaps nationwide freeze on healthcare worker COVID vax mandate

A Louisiana federal judge on Tuesday granted a preliminary injunction against the Biden administration’s mandate that says all healthcare workers involved in the Medicare or Medicaid programs must be vaccinated against COVID-19. The ruling is a relief to nursing home operators who fear that staffing shortages could worsen if many...
U.S. POLITICS
The Center Square

Federal workers with natural immunity to COVID-19 sue Biden administration over vaccine mandate

(The Center Square) – Federal workers with naturally acquired immunity to COVID-19 filed a class-action lawsuit Monday against the federal government over the Biden administration's mandate that all federal workers be vaccinated against it as a condition of employment. The mandate doesn't allow for exemptions for religious or other reasons, including having natural immunity.
U.S. POLITICS
warricknews.com

Injunction stops federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers

(The Center Square) – A federal judge in Louisiana stopped the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate on health care workers late Tuesday afternoon, granting the request for a preliminary injunction filed by several states, including Indiana. The injunction, the judge said in the order, applies nationwide, except to the 10 states...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Florida Phoenix

A.G. Moody taking judge’s refusal to block health worker vax mandate to higher court

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody has filed a notice of appeal from a federal trial court’s refusal to block the Biden administration’s plan to require health care providers receiving federal money to mandate that workers get vaccinated against COVID. U.S. District Judge M. Casey Rogers in Pensacola rejected the state’s bid for a temporary restraining […] The post A.G. Moody taking judge’s refusal to block health worker vax mandate to higher court appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
U.S. POLITICS
Cook County Record

Two dozen unions ask Cook County judge to block Lightfoot's Chicago city worker COVID vax mandate

After a judge granted the request of Chicago’s Police union and slapped a hold on Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s COVID vaccine mandate, unions representing thousands of other Chicago city workers have asked a Cook County judge to similarly order the mayor to bargain with them before forcing their unvaccinated workers to take the jab or risk losing their jobs.
COOK COUNTY, IL
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Reason.com

Federal Court on Military Religious Exemptions from COVID Vaccination

Justice Steven Merryday (M.D. Fla.) denies certain related claims today (Navy Seal 1 v. Biden), but deferred judgment on these ones:. Whether characterized as a facial challenge or as a class of precisely similar as-applied challenges, requiring only a single judicial determination, the plaintiffs' contention is — based on current data — quite plausible that each branch's procedure for requesting a religious exemption is a ruse that will result inevitably in the undifferentiated (and therefore unlawful under RFRA) denial of each service member's request. Particularly, the data produced by the defendants show that more than 16,643 requests for a religious exemption pend. The military has granted no exemptions but has denied hundreds.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MassLive.com

COVID vaccine mandates: Unvaccinated Mass General Brigham workers seek emergency injunction from Supreme Court

A group of Mass General Brigham workers asked the U.S. Supreme Court to block the hospital system’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate that took effect earlier this month, accusing their employer of violating their religious beliefs — or inflicting “significant physical or mental danger.”. The hospital workers filed an emergency application Tuesday...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Judge declines Florida request to block federal mandate for healthcare workers

A federal judge has denied Florida's request to block a CMS rule requiring vaccination for eligible staff at healthcare facilities participating in Medicare and Medicaid programs, according to court documents. In an 11-page order issued Nov. 20, U.S. District Judge M. Casey Rodgers wrote that the court found "no showing...
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Religious exemption requests related to COVID vaccine a growing challenge for employers

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Prior to the pandemic, nearly all the religious exemption requests clients brought attorney James Reidy sought a work schedule accommodation for religious holidays and practices. Reidy represents employers, and those with vaccine mandates are coming to him with a new question these days: Given that an employee need only attest that their “sincerely held” religious […] The post Religious exemption requests related to COVID vaccine a growing challenge for employers appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
RELIGION
Cook County Record

Cook County Record

Chicago, IL
Legal journal covering civil courts, and other news, in Cook County, Illinois.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

