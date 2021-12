This is one absolute honey of a pop album, and if your collection is full of jangly guitars and haunting chorus hooks, it will hit you right where you live. From the start of the opening track, “The Sunshine Saves Everyone,” the elements may be familiar: There’s an arpeggiated Peter Buck-style lead guitar, some tastefully phased chorus harmonies and a mood that alternates between hope and melancholia. The reference points go back to vintage Big Star, but a gifted songwriter can make it all fresh again, and Covington resident Joe Adragna—who effectively is the Junior League with occasional help—proves to be one.

