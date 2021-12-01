ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

Your outdoor photos published December 2021

Montana Standard
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo share your photo with the Outdoors section, send a copy in an...

mtstandard.com

Comments / 0

Related
alphauniverse.com

Map Your Photo Walk

Tobi Shinobi (@tobishinobi), is an award winning photographer and videographer best known for his work on social media. With a focus on symmetry, finding beauty in the often gritty streets and an appreciation for stunning architecture, he has developed his own style of street photography. I love NY!. Location: New...
PHOTOGRAPHY
WNYT

Get your shot and win an outdoor adventure

New York State is offering a new incentive to get people vaccinated. This goes especially for those who enjoy the outdoors. It’s called ‘Take Your Shot for an Outdoor Adventure.'. The first 2,000 New Yorkers to get their first dose of the vaccine in December are eligible to enter a...
HOBBIES
petapixel.com

TIME Has Published its 100 Best Photos of the Year

TIME Magazine has published its annual selection of the 100 best photos of the year. The publication’s selection of images paints a picture of a year of recovery after 2020 that may not quite be what many hoped for. The TIME photo department’s selection of images is an unranked list...
PHOTOGRAPHY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Your Name#Outdoors
santaclaritamagazine.com

A Note From the Publishers – December 2021

What, it’s December already and we are all ready for the holidays, or are we? Doesn’t 2021 seem to have flown by, and isn’t it wonderful to feel some normalcy after two years of craziness? We are really looking forward to the holidays this year and there is no question that we will feel comfortable getting together with our families and friends as we count our blessings that we are fortunate enough to have a roof over our heads and a safe place to gather. With that said, we are so happy to support two great organizations on our cover this month. Bridge to Home is a local organization that provides help, hope, and change for people who are experiencing homelessness in the Santa Clarita Valley. Their premier event, Soup for the Soul will take place on December 4. Shawn Parr, host of the nationally syndicated country music radio show Shawn Parr’s Across the Country will once again host the virtual event, and this is your opportunity to give back and change lives! Visit their website www.btohome.org for more information. Our second group of individuals on the cover are the elves of JCI Santa Clarita or, Santa’s Helpers who are looking for unwrapped toys and gifts for underprivileged children in the Santa Clarita Valley. Want to get involved? They are looking for volunteers and sponsorships are available for this great cause. Visit www.SantasHelpersSCV.com for more information.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Photofocus

Your photos become their memories

I’ve been a photographer since college. First, as a hobbyist, taking photos of my friends on my point-and-shoot Canon camera, to remember the memories we were making. It wasn’t until about seven years later that I bought my first DSLR. And this opened up a whole new world for me, leading to my first professional DSLR, photographing for clients part-time, and eventually making the jump full-time as a professional photographer.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Montana Standard

Lewis & Clark Caverns offer holiday candlelight tours

WHITEHALL — Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park will again host holiday candlelight tours of the entire developed cave route. This special event allows visitors to see and enjoy the caverns by the warm, festive glow of candle lanterns. Participants must make a reservation prior to their tour. Tours will...
WHITEHALL, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
newjerseyhills.com

High Bridge to host TISCO Outdoor Market on Saturdays in December

HIGH BRIDGE - The High Bridge Historical Committee will host the TISCO Outdoor Market from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays, Dec. 4, 11, and 18, at TISCO, on Washington Avenue behind Huskies' Field. There will be music, vendors and food. Vendor space is available for $25 a space.
HIGH BRIDGE, NJ
Pantagraph

Share photos of your Christmas decorations 🎅

Are you proud of your Christmas display? Have major exterior illumination skills?. Show us! We're collecting photos of Bloomington-Normal-area lights and decorations for an upcoming project. Submit your photo and name and we may feature it. Send your photos here and be sure to tell us the location.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Family Handyman

How To Clean and Store Your Outdoor Bar for Winter

Maybe you’ve had an outdoor bar on your back patio for years, or you built one as a pandemic-inspired project. Either way, if you’re lucky enough to have one, it’s important to take care of it year-round. Depending on where you live, this might mean cleaning it up and closing it down for the winter.
HOME & GARDEN
nurseryworld.co.uk

Outdoors - Your outdoor calendar: December

By the time you read this, Tree Dressing Day may have passed as it’s always the first weekend in December. However, you can still share your work (and find others’) on Twitter with the hashtag #TreeDressingDay even after the event. How you dress your trees will very much depend on...
LIFESTYLE
wnypapers.com

Hochul launches new 'Take Your Shot for an Outdoor Adventure' vaccine incentive sweepstakes for hunters, anglers & outdoor enthusiasts

First 2,000 New Yorkers who receive first vaccine dose between Dec. 1 and end of year eligible to enter random drawing. √ Grand prizes include choice of lifetime fishing and bowhunting licenses and deluxe equipment; all entrants receive subscription to DEC's Conservationist Magazine, tree seedling. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a...
POLITICS
Delta County Independent

OUTDOORS: Give your landscape an early Christmas gift

I know. I know. Thanksgiving is now a memory and you’re probably more focused on Black Friday deals and Christmas than gardening, but paying a little attention to your landscape at this time of year can really pay off. The moisture that we had earlier this fall made me think...
GARDENING
todaystransitionsnow.com

Make Your December Merry

Looking for something to do? Today’s Transitions Magazine has the scoop on where to go and what to do this December. The Winter Woods Spectacular is returning for its third year in Iroquois Park from November 26 – December 26. It’s a half-mile drive filled with lighting and artistry that explores and celebrates the holiday season.
CELEBRATIONS
Mens Journal

Holiday Gift Ideas for the Outdoors Lover in Your Life

With infinite gizmos available for the great outdoors, narrowing in on a quality selection for the active adventurer in your life can be harder than finding kindling on a wet night in the High Sierra. As a Yosemite backpacking guide and all-around outdoorsman in any season, I spent the bulk of 2021 testing gear in rugged places—and have narrowed in on some products bound to appease anyone with an active, outdoor lifestyle. Ideal for weekend car-camping warriors, fair-weather athletes, and deep-country survivalists alike, these gift ideas for the outdoors lover in your life are bound to please.
SHOPPING
obetz.oh.us

Free photo with Santa at Vance Outdoors | December 11th

On Saturday, December 11th, from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm, don’t miss your chance to get a free photo with Santa!. Shortly after he leaves Vance’s, Santa will start his trip around Obetz at 5:00 pm! He will be visiting every residential street in town.
OBETZ, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy