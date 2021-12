The Giants fired offensive coordinator Jason Garrett on Tuesday and that move will impact their preparations for this Sunday’s game against the Eagles. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said at his Wednesday press conference the move will also impact his team’s preparation for the game. Senior offensive assistant and former Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens is expected to have a lead role in play-calling and Sirianni said that the team will look at what he did in the past while trying to make sure they are ready for anything the Giants might draw up this weekend.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO