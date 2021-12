PORT CHARLOTTE – In warming up for Tuesday’s showdown with Mariner, Lemon Bay showed out at Port Charlotte and spoiled the Pirates’ soccer home opener. The Mantas defeated Port Charlotte 8-0 on Monday, scoring the final two goals in rapid-fire fashion late in the second half to halt play. Lemon Bay improved to 5-1 with the win and now sets its sights on a former district rival who snatched away last year’s district championship via a 3-1 overtime decision.

