The finalists for WashingtonExec’s Pinnacle Awards were announced Oct. 13, and we’ll be highlighting some of them until the event takes place virtually Dec. 8. Next is Government TEAM Program/Project of the Year finalist the COVID-19 Vaccination Reporting Project Team within the Defense Healthcare Management Systems’ Enterprise Intelligence and Data Solutions program management office. On behalf of the team, below are key team achievements, primary focus areas going forward, mentoring the next generation of government leaders and more.

11 HOURS AGO