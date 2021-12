Michael Carrick insisted that incoming Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick was not behind the decision to drop Cristiano Ronaldo for the 1-1 draw against Chelsea. Ronaldo started on the substitutes’ bench for Carrick’s second game as caretaker manager and the United team selection prompted a tweet from former United defender Gary Neville that said: “A lot of people having a go at Michael Carrick for dropping Ronaldo and picking that MDF (midfield). I’ve a feeling the incoming manager has picked that team as it’s a huge departure from midweek and what they’ve been doing.”

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 DAYS AGO