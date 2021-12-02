Prince Harry pens letter to mark World AIDS Day

For World AIDS Day, the Duke of Sussex is thanking leading health experts on behalf of his mother, Princess Diana. In a letter addressed to World Health Organization Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and UNAIDS Executive Director Winnie Byanyima, the prince expressed gratitude to the scientific and medical community for fighting against the disease, a cause that was close to the late Princess of Wales's heart.
The Duke of Sussex has made an impassioned plea over Covid-19 vaccine equity, drawing parallels with how the struggle to access HIV medicines left millions dead during the Aids epidemic.Harry marked World Aids Day by warning that not learning amid the coronavirus pandemic from mistakes made with Aids would be a “betrayal of the next generation”.He said vaccinating the world is a “test of our moral character” and there has been a “spectacular failure” over global access to Covid vaccines."Are we really comfortable repeating the failures of the past? Everything I’ve learnt from the youth of@Sentebale tells me not. [It]...
Drag Race UK season three star Charity Kase (who uses she/her pronouns in drag and he/him when off-stage as Harry Whitfield), has opened up about his HIV diagnosis to mark World AIDS Day. Since 1988, the 1st of December has been marked internationally as a day to raise awareness of AIDS, which can develop from untreated HIV, as well as to mourn those who have died from the disease.
Kate Middleton and Prince William will be sending Christmas presents to all of the royal kids. Kate Middleton and Prince William will be giving presents to all of their nieces and nephews, including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children, Archie and baby Lili. The Cambridges will do, so despite their rumored rift with the Sussexes.
One Scottish NHS board will mark World Aids Day with a candlelit walk.NHS Tayside Sexual Health and Blood Borne Virus Managed Care Network is hosting the walk through Dundee city centre.The walk on Wednesday evening aims to raise awareness of how much HIV care has been revolutionised over the past 40 years, giving hope to people who are diagnosed with HIV.It also aims to show solidarity with the community of people living with HIV and challenge the stigma which remains today.The treatments available today are so effective that someone on treatment with an undetectable HIV viral load cannot pass on...
Prince Harry doesn't have much left if his connection to the military and royal family is cut. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are back at making red carpet appearances. The royal couple joined the 2021 Salute to Freedom Gala at the Intrepid Museum Wednesday night. The duke was there for a purpose and his gorgeous wife accompanied him.
WASHINGTON - Marking the 33rd annual World AIDS Day on Wednesday, the Biden administration announced it would ramp up its domestic and international efforts to fight the HIV virus, which has killed 36 million people worldwide in four decades. President Joe Biden also released Wednesday the domestic-focused National HIV-AIDS Strategy,...
Prince Harry has spoken out in support of people leaving jobs that make them miserable – and he should know. The dad of two, who is an outspoken advocate for positive mental health, said that the “Great Resignation” – which has seen people deciding to quit their roles as a result of the pandemic – isn’t “all bad” and is even “something to be celebrated”.And after a year in which he and his wife, Meghan Markle, decided to step down permanently from their royal duties, to “work towards” becoming financially independent and to live a relatively normal life in...
Like many children, William says he and his brother Prince Harry tried to fend off their father's efforts to cajole them into the great outdoors – but that he now shares Prince Charles's appreciation of the countryside. 'When I grew up, my father used to love his walking, and still...
Princess Anne allegedly wrote a letter to Prince Harry asking him to return to the United Kingdom for the holidays. In its Dec. 13 issue, New Idea claimed that Princess Anne has always been drawn to Prince Harry because of their similarities. As second-born children, they are not heirs to the throne but so much is still expected from them.
President Joe Biden marked World AIDS Day on Wednesday by renewing support for the worldwide goal of ending the AIDS epidemic by the end of the decade and launching steps to reduce the spread of the disease. "We can do this," Biden said at a White House ceremony. "We can...
President Joe Biden marked World AIDS Day on Wednesday with a speech declaring that an end to the epidemic in the United States is within reach.
"It's not hyperbole to suggest that we are within striking distance," he told an audience of activists and political supporters at the White House.
Biden's speech outlined what the White House said was an administration plan for "redoubling efforts to confront the HIV/AIDS epidemic," bringing it effectively to a close by the end of the decade.
The target is for a 75 percent reduction in new infections by 2025 and 90 percent by 2030.
President Joe Biden will mark World AIDS Day on Wednesday by unveiling a new national HIV/AIDS strategy with the goal of ending the HIV epidemic by 2030, a senior administration official told CNN. The strategy — something Biden had promised on the campaign trail — will provide a "framework and...
Family reunion? Prince William and Duchess Kate are set to travel to the United States for the first time since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the U.K. for her native country. However, it is “somewhat unlikely” that the Fab Four will all stay together at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s California home during the visit, according to royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti.
It sounds like it might be a California Christmas for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle this year. According to a report from Page Six, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not be attending the royal family's Christmas celebrations in England. "Royal sources" told the publication that the couple have made their decision and also shared the supposed reason why they will not be joining the celebrations at Queen Elizabeth's Sandringham Estate.
Prince Charles is Queen Elizabeth's successor to the throne if ever she decides to step down from royal duties or passes away. If the Prince is crowned King, Duchess Camilla will be his Queen consort; however, one royal biographer alleges that Camilla fears one thing. According to royal biographer Penny...
Politically conservative Americans are less likely than liberals to comply with recommended health-protective behaviors such as mask wearing during the COVID-19 pandemic, but this is not true of conservatives in other nations, according to new cross-cultural research published in PLOS One. On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared...
A man who tested positive for the Omicron coronavirus variant says 15 of his friends are also sick. The man and a group of 30 people attended an anime convention in New York City last month. It's unclear if his friends also have the Omicron variant, but health officials are...
Queen Elizabeth hosted a state banquet for former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama in 2011 but wished to end it early. Queen Elizabeth II welcomed Barack Obama and Michelle Obama in May 2011 in Britain.
Comments / 0