‘The Masked Singer’s Skunk on Performing Again: ‘The Gifts Are Still There’

Season 6 of The Masked Singer is quickly reaching a wild conclusion. Wednesday saw the The Bull and The Skunk face off in the Group A finals, during which they delivered two amazing performances each. This week, The Bull and The Skunk each performed their traditional solo performance -- which...
The Turtle has come home to The Masked Singer stage. The season 3 finalist — who was unmasked at the time to reveal singer Jesse McCartney — returns to the masked celebrity singing show on Wednesday night for the Group A finals. For the first time in Masked Singer history, the season 6 finalists will sing duets with (unmasked) music superstars. In this case, McCartney is singing with Bull, and EW has the exclusive first look.
The Masked Singer Season 6 returns Wednesday night for the Group A Finals, and the episode will feature some special guests. Jesse McCartney and Michael Bolton will be on hand to perform duets with the two finalists. We’ll also find out which contestant is moving on to the grand finale.
(Warning: This post contains spoilers for Wednesday’s “The Masked Singer.”) “The Masked Singer” eliminated the Skunk contestant on Wednesday night’s Group A finals, naming Bull the winner for the team and the one who will go on to compete with the the leader of Group B’s pack in two weeks. But even though Skunk was cut, she left smelling like a rose when the judges found out her true identity was singer Faith Evans. And two of the judges actually guessed it was Evans before her mask came off, based on two small — but biggie — clues that came in tonight’s episode.
The Pussycat Doll is taking the stage for the first time on "The Masked Singer" ... Nicole Scherzinger is getting out from behind her judge's table and grabbing the mic. Production sources tell TMZ ... Nicole will perform on the FOX singing competition show after 6 seasons of fans begging to see her show off her pipes.
The Masked Singer season 6 is officially on its final stretch with Bull, Skunk, Banana Split and Queen of Hearts still in the running for the coveted Golden Mask. But before a winner can be crowned, they must first duke it out on stage — but not in the way it’s been done before.
The Masked Singer UK host Joel Dommett had some very big news as he revealed we can now get the chance to see the show live, in person. The host and comedian appeared on The One Show on Friday (December 3) to deliver the news personally, telling hosts Angellica Bell and Ronan Keating that everyone's favourite anonymous masked singing game (not that it has too much competition) will be heading around the country in 2022 for The Masked Singer Live! tour.
