‘The Masked Singer’s Skunk on Performing Again: ‘The Gifts Are Still There’

Messenger
 5 days ago

UPI News

Faith Evans gets the boot on 'Masked Singer'

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Recording artist Faith Evans was eliminated from Season 6 of Fox's The Masked Singer Wednesday night. The Grammy winner was dressed as a skunk for the competition. Other celebrities who were previously booted from the competition this season include Bobby Berk, Willie Robertson, Natasha Bedingfield, John...
EW.com

Watch Jesse McCartney and Bull sing together in history-making performance on The Masked Singer

The Turtle has come home to The Masked Singer stage. The season 3 finalist — who was unmasked at the time to reveal singer Jesse McCartney — returns to the masked celebrity singing show on Wednesday night for the Group A finals. For the first time in Masked Singer history, the season 6 finalists will sing duets with (unmasked) music superstars. In this case, McCartney is singing with Bull, and EW has the exclusive first look.
TheWrap

‘The Masked Singer': Skunk on the BIG Clue That ‘Certainly’ Gave Her Away

(Warning: This post contains spoilers for Wednesday’s “The Masked Singer.”) “The Masked Singer” eliminated the Skunk contestant on Wednesday night’s Group A finals, naming Bull the winner for the team and the one who will go on to compete with the the leader of Group B’s pack in two weeks. But even though Skunk was cut, she left smelling like a rose when the judges found out her true identity was singer Faith Evans. And two of the judges actually guessed it was Evans before her mask came off, based on two small — but biggie — clues that came in tonight’s episode.
Billboard

Skunk Is Revealed as Grammy-Winning Star on ‘The Masked Singer’

If there’s one performer on Fox’s The Masked Singer who didn’t stink, it’s Skunk. But that wasn’t enough to stop the Skunk mask from being lifted on Wednesday night’s episode. The two talents remaining in Group A were Skunk and Bull, who locked horns in this week’s contest for a...
AceShowbiz

'The Masked Singer' Recap: Skunk Is Eliminated, Revealed to Be Best-Selling Singer

In the Group A finals of the current season of the hit FOX show, The Skunk and The Bull perform solo before taking the stage for a duet with a guest performer. AceShowbiz - "The Masked Singer" returned with a new episode on Wednesday, December 1. In the new episode, fans were treated to the face-off between The Bull and The Skunk for the Group A finals. Each of them would perform solo before taking the stage for a duet with a guest performer.
TMZ.com

Nicole Scherzinger Finally Performing on 'The Masked Singer' in Duet

The Pussycat Doll is taking the stage for the first time on "The Masked Singer" ... Nicole Scherzinger is getting out from behind her judge's table and grabbing the mic. Production sources tell TMZ ... Nicole will perform on the FOX singing competition show after 6 seasons of fans begging to see her show off her pipes.
countryliving.com

See Country Singer Mickey Guyton's Showstopping AMAs Performance

It's been an emotional week for country star Mickey Guyton. The singer took the AMAs stage by storm on November 21 with a performance of her new song, "All American." During the empowering anthem, she shared her message of unity with the audience, "No matter where you're from, your race, your creed, who you love, you're all American. Remember that." And it's safe to say she brought the house down!
The Independent

Wizkid brings out Chris Brown at O2 show for singer’s first UK performance in a decade

Wizkid brought out controversial R&B singer Chris Brown during the first of his sold-out shows at the O2 Arena in London. The Nigerian artist was performing as part of his Made in Lagos tour. The first show broke the record for fastest-selling Afrobeats gig after tickets sold out in under 12 minutes.During last night’s (Sunday 28 November) performance, Wizkid brought out special guests including Nigerian artist Tems and UK rapper Skepta.Chris Brown came out to perform a rendition of “Go Crazy”, his 2020 collaboration with Young Thug. It marked the controversial R&B singer’s first UK performance in over a...
digitalspy.com

The Masked Singer announces UK tour

The Masked Singer UK host Joel Dommett had some very big news as he revealed we can now get the chance to see the show live, in person. The host and comedian appeared on The One Show on Friday (December 3) to deliver the news personally, telling hosts Angellica Bell and Ronan Keating that everyone's favourite anonymous masked singing game (not that it has too much competition) will be heading around the country in 2022 for The Masked Singer Live! tour.
Footwear News

Ariana Grande Just Re-Created This Iconic Britney Spears ’90s Look on ‘The Voice’

Like many who grew up on her music, Ariana Grande is a Britney Spears fan. It’s also ’90s Week at the “The Voice,” so, it wasn’t so much of a surprise to see Grande channeling Spears last night in a midriff-baring outfit the former pop princess wore in on stage in 1999. The “7 Rings” singer showed off a baby pink strapless crop top paired with sleek white pants featuring pink swatches covering the knee and towering off-white platform heeled boots. Spears wore a similar look 22 years ago when she hit the stage to perform at the Pompano Beach Amphitheater on...
heatworld

Jennifer Aniston warned: ‘Stay away from him’

She recently said “it’s time” for her to get back out there and start dating – almost four years since her second marriage ended. But Jennifer Aniston’s friends are worried that she’s about to go looking for love in all the wrong places, following reports that she’s getting friendly again with her ex, musician John Mayer.
