The PlayStation 5 version of Terminator: Resistance is being treated to a surprise expansion named Annihilation Line, arriving on 10th December 2021. It will not be available for PS4. This expansion is set during the events of the main game and follows Kyle Reese as he explores "the land beyond the Annihilation Line". Said to be around four hours long, the DLC contains a new story, more characters, and PS5 DualSense controller features.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO