ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

State Health Leaders Continue Search for Omicron Variant in Washington, Say It's 'Not a Time to Panic'

Chronicle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs state researchers continue to search for the omicron variant of the coronavirus and are prioritizing testing travelers, Washington health leaders are reminding the public not to panic. There have been no detections of omicron in Washington, though the White House announced Wednesday the country's first case of the...

www.chronline.com

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

This State Has Now Become The Worst Hot Spot In The U.S. Amid Virus Surge

As COVID cases surge again across the U.S., a new state has emerged as the worst hot spot in the country after its coronavirus cases rose to an all-time high this week. As of Tuesday, Michigan’s COVID case rate spiked to a seven-day rate of 503.8 per 100,000 residents, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as reported by The Daily Telegram.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

5 Places You'll Most Likely Catch COVID, According to Experts

The coronavirus pandemic is not over, and it's not waning either—in fact, cases are rising again, as more people go indoors. "The current seven day daily average of cases is about 92,800. This is an 18% increase from last week," warned CDC Chief Rochelle Walensky this week. "The seven day average of hospital admissions is about 5,600 per day, about a 6% increase from the prior seven day average. And the seven day average daily deaths are about 1,000 per day." Contrast that with the number of daily cases experts say would make us a whole lot safer: a comparatively tiny 10,000. So where are you most likely to catch COVID? Read on for 5 places—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 19 States Will Have Next Surge

The much-feared "winter surge" of coronavirus is already here in much of America. "The two months of declining activity we saw after Delta's peak in mid-September, which took us from around 170,000 cases a day to 70,000 cases a day, are now in our rear view mirror," said virus expert Michael Osterholm on his podcast. " Now we're seeing this really abrupt U-turn with daily cases up to nearly 86,000 cases a day, which is 18% higher than it was two weeks ago. Hospitalizations, which sit at around 47,000, have also started creeping back up over the past few days. As a result, we'll likely see daily deaths start to follow suit, not the greatest news for a country that is still reported [to have] an average of 1,100 deaths a day from this virus." Even worse: "A total of 33 states reported growing cases over the past two weeks, 14 of those states saw cases increase by 40% or more," said Osterholm. Read on to discover 19 states that are in the biggest trouble right now, some worse than last year—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

These 10 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

The pandemic's latest resurgence shows no signs of slowing down as the national case average continues to rise as Thanksgiving approaches. Now, as millions of people prepare to travel and gather to celebrate with loved ones, some states are facing particularly bad COVID surges in a situation that has caused concern for some top health officials.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Washington Coronavirus
State
Washington State
Local
Washington Health
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Vaccines
Local
Washington COVID-19 Vaccines
healththoroughfare.com

The CDC Reveals Dire Possibility Regarding the Omicron Variant of COVID

The new Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) of the SARS-CoV-2 virus immediately started to worry scientists. They still struggle to fully understand the danger behind the new strain, and among these experts, there is also Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Dr. Walensky spoke...
PUBLIC HEALTH
click orlando

Florida leaders react to omicron variant, here’s what they say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Medical experts say the omicron variant originated in South Africa and it has since reached at least 14 countries, including Canada. In response, the United States, along with several other countries are restricting travel to South Africa. President Joe Biden said there is cause to be concerned but to not panic.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Pcr Testing#The White House#State#Pcr#The World Health Organ
Florida Phoenix

New COVID omicron variant ‘not a cause for panic,’ Biden says

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden sought to reassure Americans on Monday about the latest COVID-19 variant, describing it as “a cause for concern, not a cause for panic.” Biden did not announce any new travel restrictions or other federal actions during his brief remarks from the White House. Instead, he urged Americans to get a booster […] The post New COVID omicron variant ‘not a cause for panic,’ Biden says appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
U.S. POLITICS
krcrtv.com

Humboldt County Health officials urge residents not to panic about the Omicron variant

EUREKA, Calif. — Humboldt County Public Health held a press conference Wednesday afternoon urging residents not to be alarmed about the Omicron COVID-19 variant. This came after the first U.S. case of the Omicron variant was detected in the Bay Area. The infected person was identified as a vaccinated traveler who returned to San Francisco on Nov. 22 from South Africa.
EUREKA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WTAJ

Omicron variant identified in Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Philadelphia resident has tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19, according to the Philadelphia Department of Public Health. The person who tested positive is a man in his 30’s from Northwest Philadelphia. Cases have also been identified in California, Colorado, Hawaii, Minnesota, and New York. South Africa initially reported […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
kazu.org

The omicron variant is cause for concern — but not panic, Biden says

President Biden said Monday that while travel restrictions imposed on travelers from several southern African nations would slow the entry of the omicron variant of the coronavirus, "it cannot prevent it." "Sooner or later, we're going to see cases," he said in an address to the American people. Biden added:...
U.S. POLITICS
wfxg.com

"No reason to panic" health officials say with spread of new COVID-19 variant

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Scientists in South African reported they have discovered a new COVID-19 variant "Omicron." U.S. health officials are doubling down on their fight against the variant. FOX54 spoke with Dr. Rodger MacArthur with the Medical College of Georgia, who says this is not startling news. He says when there is a virus, there will be mutations that come along with it, but the U.S. is bracing for Omicron.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy