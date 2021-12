Jackson Katz, Ph.D., is an educator, author, filmmaker and cultural theorist who is internationally renowned for his pioneering scholarship and activism on issues of gender, race and violence. He has long been a major figure and thought leader in the growing global movement of men working to promote gender equality and prevent gender violence. Join Jackson as he talks through sexual violence, it's impact on women, and how BOTH genders (especially men) can work towards improving precautionary measures to reduce sexual violence.

