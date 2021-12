Would you believe it if I said Pokemon was celebrating its 25th anniversary this year? And what a year of celebration it has been. Not one, but two mainline games have been shown off this year. There’s been an impressive Pokemon-centric album that dropped in October. And not to mention, their exclusive Pokemon TV app! The most popular, however, has been the Pokemon Evolutions series that debuted in September. It’s an eight-episode series focusing on each of the regions. The first four episodes finished on October 21, followed by a small break. Now, the second trailer has been released!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO