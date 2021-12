In a post on Facebook, MCW Pro Wrestling’s Dan McDevitt announced that the company will be leaving its home in Joppa, Maryland at the end of the year. He wrote: “It is with mixed emotions that Dennis Wipprecht and I announce that at the end of December 2021 there will no longer be MCW Pro Wrestling events at the MCW Arena in Joppa, MD. We were going to make this announcement at the Toys for Tots Event this Saturday night but decided to make the announcement before then. We have run almost close to 100 events at this venue since 2013 and have almost a decade of memories there with our performers, our staff and our fans.

2 DAYS AGO