DULUTH, Minn. – Thanks to an undefeated 7-0 record, the UMD men’s basketball team is off to its best start since 1984. The Bulldogs are the only team in the NSIC that is ranked top three in offense and defense scoring, as well as #1 in offensive and defensive field goal percentage. And when it comes to getting buckets, UMD has five players averaging at least 12 points per game, creating a balanced attack on the hardwood.

DULUTH, MN ・ 5 DAYS AGO