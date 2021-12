In one of my emails from Indiana’s Attorney General Todd Rokita titled the “Rokita Review,” Todd provides a link to his newly crafted “Parents Bill of Rights.” In it, Todd tells parents that they are entitled to participate in their child’s education, attend parent-teacher conferences, attend school board meetings, and most of all, ask questions. Todd’s “bill of rights” responds to the reactionary rights handling of Critical Race Theory taught in Hoosier schools. I don’t think parents needed our Attorney General to point out their rights.

POLITICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO