Syracuse Football Transfer Portal Tracker (Updated 12/1/21)

By Mike McAllister
 4 days ago
This page will track which Syracuse players enter the transfer portal and which players in the portal decide to transfer to the Orange. It will be updated for each addition to either category.

TRANSFERRING FROM SYRACUSE

9/21/21: WR Russell Thompson-Bishop

9/27/21: RB Jarveon Howard (Committed to Alcorn State)

10/4/21: WR Taj Harris (Committed to Kentucky)

10/17/21: QB Tommy DeVito

11/9/21: LB Latarie Kinsler

11/16/21: QB Dillon Markiewicz

11/17/21: LB Geoff Cantin-Arku

11/24/21: DT Curtis Harper

11/29/21: DT Joe Rondi

12/1/21: TE Luke Benson

12/1/21: CB Adrian Cole

TRANSFERRING TO SYRACUSE

None

Syracuse Grinds Out Win at Florida State

Syracuse used a strong defensive effort and made enough shots to knock off Florida State 63-60 in the ACC opener for both teams. With the win, Syracuse improved to 5-3 on the season while the Seminoles fell to the same record. Next up for the Orange is sixth ranked Villanova on Tuesday in Madison Square Garden.
FLORIDA STATE
Seven Takeaways: Syracuse 63 Florida State 60

Syracuse basketball beat Florida State 63-60 on Saturday to snap the Seminoles 25 game home conference winning streak. Here are my takeaways from the game. 1. Syracuse Won the Type of Game People Did Not Think They Could. The big weaknesses for Syracuse basketball this season include ball handling against...
FLORIDA STATE
UNLV OL Commit Noah McKinney on Syracuse Official: 'This Trip Has Made a Big Impact For Me'

Syracuse hosted UNLV offensive line commit Noah McKinney for an official visit over the weekend. McKinney stars for Coronado High in Nevada. "We did a lot," McKinney said. "The first day I got there, it was on a Thursday, so I just went to sleep that night. The next day, we went out and did the little photo shoot that we do. Went to Texas De Brazil, a really good steakhouse. Loved that part. Went to an arcade afterwards and then I just hung out with the players at night." Subscribe for full article.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse Offers Albany Transfer Defensive End Jared Verse

Syracuse extended a scholarship offer to Albany transfer defensive end Jared Verse on Sunday, Verse announced the offer on Sunday while on an official visit to Syracuse. Verse accumulated 52 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks last season at Albany. He has three years of eligibility remaining. Verse...
SYRACUSE, NY
Jim Boeheim Discusses Win Over Florida State

Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim met with the media following the Orange's 63-60 win at Florida State. "They're pressure defense is so good. I'm happy that we didn't turn it over more than 13 (times). Our defense really won the game for us. It has not been good, but our defense kept getting stops when we had to have them. When they put their shooters in, we tried to drive that guy. We tried to take advantage of their shooter on the offensive end. Jimmy did a real good job of that a couple times. I thought our defense was the difference. You're down eight on the road and you come back and take a lead like that, that's hard to do. They are in your face the whole game. They're a tremendous defensive team, especially in here. They're a tremendous defensive team. I thought even though they missed shots from the three, we were there. We were getting them a little off balance from the three. Teams are taking 30-plus threes every game we play. Some time it's going to come along where a team doesn't make 15 of them or something.
FLORIDA STATE
Teisha Hyman's Triple Double Leads Syracuse to Blowout Victory Over Central Connecticut State

Syracuse writes program history with the most scored in a game (116) and dominates Central Connecticut State 116-65. Teisha Hyman led the Orange with the fifth triple double in program history and first to include points, assists and steals. She finished with 27 points, 15 assists and 11 steals. She nearly had a quadruple double as he grabbed eight rebounds as well.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse at Florida State Preview

On Saturday December 4th, the Syracuse Orange will face the Florida State Seminoles at the Donald Tucker Center. This matchup will be each team’s first ACC matchup this season. The last time the teams faced was on February 15th, 2020 in Tallahassee in a close game in which the Seminoles...
FLORIDA STATE
Luke Benson, Adrian Cole Enter Transfer Portal

Syracuse football has two new entries into the transfer portal, according to multiple reports. Cornerback Adrian Cole and tight end Luke Benson have both entered the portal. Cole was a primary reserve at corner this past season, getting a couple of starts when Garrett Williams was out due to injury. Benson is a pass catching tight end that was rarely targeted. He elected to enter the portal despite Syracuse firing its offensive coordinator in Sterlin Gilbert. He will look for a new as opposed to waiting to see if the Orange hires someone who is more prone to tight end utilization.
SYRACUSE, NY
Elite 2023 Athlete Discusses Syracuse Football Visit

Class of 2023 athlete Kahlil Ali out of Pennsauken High School in New Jersey is one of the top prospects in the Northeast regardless of position. Ali already holds offers from Boston College, Florida State, Illinois, Maryland, Miami, Michigan State, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Virginia and West Virginia. Ali was on the Syracuse campus on Tuesday.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse Upsets No. 18 Ohio State

The Orange secured its biggest win of the year on Wednesday night. In a back and forth game filled with runs, Syracuse women’s basketball pulled off the upset over No. 18 Ohio State 97-91 at the Carrier Dome – the Orange’s first win against a ranked opponent this season. Syracuse...
SYRACUSE, NY
Sean Tucker, Cody Roscoe, Mikel Jones Named to All-ACC First Team

Syracuse running back Sean Tucker was named to the All-ACC First Team as was linebacker Mikel Jones and defensive lineman Cody Roscoe. Defensive back Duce Chestnut was named to the All-ACC Third Team. Offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron, offensive lineman Airon Servais, defensive lineman Josh Black and defensive back Garrett Williams were names All-ACC Honorable Mention.
SYRACUSE, NY
Mikel Jones Named ACC Linebacker of the Week

Syracuse football received some accolades for its performance in the regular season finale against Pittsburgh. Despite losing 31-14 to the Panthers, Orange linebacker Mikel Jones was named ACC Linebacker of the Week. Jones racked up a career high 16 tackles in the loss as he capped his stellar 2021 campaign on a high note.
SYRACUSE, NY
Five Takeaways: Syracuse 112 Indiana 110

Syracuse survived a double overtime thriller with Indiana 112-110 Tuesday night. Here are my five takeaways from the game. This was a game where Syracuse could have easily let the game slip away and end up on the losing end in regulation. Heck, even in the second overtime. After holding an 18 point lead in the first and 16 point halftime advantage, Indiana went on a run in the second half to take the lead midway through the second half. Momentum was squarely on Indiana's side and it felt like the Hoosiers have solved the Orange on both ends. Syracuse bounced back, however, and took control back. Indiana made a couple of plays down the stretch to force overtime. In the first overtime, Indiana went up by three right away. In the second overtime, the Hoosiers took a four point lead. Frank Anselem stepped up with four free throws and a couple of rebounds with some defensive stops. Cole Swider hit a big three in the first overtime. Buddy Boeheim took advantage of his primary defender fouling out and made some big buckets. The mental strength it took to turn the game back around with it getting away from you after squandering such a large lead cannot be understated. This was a tremendous effort to get the win.
NBA
Three 2022 Prospects Schedule Syracuse Official Visits

Syracuse football will have an important recruiting weekend coming up as the Orange is expected to host multiple class of 2022 prospects for official visits. We have confirmed the following players are expected to be on campus. This list will likely grow throughout the week. Each player listed holds a Syracuse offer.
SYRACUSE, NY
Boeheim Brothers Highlights vs Indiana

Buddy and Jimmy Boeheim had huge nights against Indiana in Syracuse's 112-110 double overtime win over the Hoosiers Tuesday night. The sons of the Orange's legendary head coach combined for 53 points, eight rebounds, 11 assists and six steals. You can watch highlights of their performances in the video above.
NBA
