Center Place has been collaborating with its community partners Drama Kids International and TechPlayzone to offer one-day camps and holiday camps at Center Place. “During the school year, there are many days that local schools in Hillsborough County are closed,” said Center Place’s executive director, Libby Hopkins. “Center Place’s Grand Room is a great location to host one-day or weeklong camps for days or weeks local schools are closed. Our two community partners, Drama Kids International and TechPlayzone, offer fantastic camps for parents to have their children attend instead of having to take a day off from work or pay for child care.”

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL ・ 7 DAYS AGO