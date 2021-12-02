ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Avalanche Price Analysis: AVAX/USD set to spike to $120 next

By Sergio Goschenko
cryptopolitan.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAvalanche price analysis is bullish today. AVAX/USD s currently trading at $118. Support is present at $110.5. Today’s AVAX price analysis is bullish, but the currency faces difficulties moving past the $124 resistance despite the upswing. The current bull run began on November 29th, but buying slowed down on November 30th,...

www.cryptopolitan.com

Comments / 0

Related
themarketperiodical.com

Avalanche (AVAX) Analysis: AVAX’s bearish rally ends up being a neutral trend

AVAX’s currently trying to maintain stability as it has lost over 14% of its value since yesterday’s closing price mark. The token’s weekly performance has been reduced by 17.69%. Avalanche’s current market price is near the 24-hour price mark. Avalanche suffered from a sharp decline in its price due to...
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Chainlink Price Analysis: LINK/USD set to record gains today

Chainlink price analysis is bearish today. LINK/USD retraced to $21 Yesterday. Link price analysis is bearish today, as selling pressure has resumed after resistance was met at $21 late last night. As a result, we anticipate LINK/USD to move lower later in the day. A retest of the $20 support level is likely, with a potential move down to $18 should that break.
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC finds resistance at $50,000, ready to move lower again?

Bitcoin price analysis is bearish today. BTC/USD recovered 17 percent. Resistance was found at $50,000. Bitcoin price analysis is bearish today as we expect the current consolidation below $50,000 to end with another drop later today. BTC/USD likely needs to retest the downside before further recovery can continue. The cryptocurrency...
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Cardano Price Analysis: ADA/USD is bearish as bulls prepare for a comeback

Cardano price analysis is bearish today. ADA/USD is currently trading at $1.35. Bearish momentum slowly returned overnight. The Cardano price analysis is bearish today, as we saw a slowing down for the revival overnight around $1.445. As a result, ADA/USD will most likely retest the downside again and establish a lower low before further gains are observed.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Analysis#Avalanche#Usd#Investment Decisions#Currency#Avax Usd S#Rsi
cryptopolitan.com

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance Coin, Algorand Daily Price Analysis – 5 December Roundup

Global market cap lunges to $2.28T, shedding 0.99%, probably preparing for new heights. Bitcoin is still red due to the effects of liquidation, lingering in the $48.8K range. Ethereum gains momentum after a prolonged dip, adding 0.42%. Algorand, the only upstart among leading ones, shows significant gains. The impacts of...
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Enjin Coin Price Analysis: ENJ returns above $2.60 previous support, ready to test $3.25 resistance?

Enjin Coin price analysis is bullish today. ENJ/USD dropped to $2.20 overnight. Market saw strong reaction higher over the last hours. Enjin Coin price analysis is bullish today as we have already seen a strong recovery from the $2.20 low, with the $2.60 previous support not offering much resistance. Therefore, we expect ENJ/USD to continue higher, with the next target at $3.25.
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Binance Coin Price Analysis: BNB is bullish for the next 24 hours

Binance Coin price analysis is bullish today. BNB/USD is currently trading at $560. Support was found at $490. Binance Coin price analysis is bullish today, as we anticipate a quick recovery following another downswing that was powerfully repelled once the $490 mark was broken this morning. Consequently, BNB/USD has established a new swing low and is poised to recoup some of its loss in the next 24 hours.
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Polkadot price analysis: DOT to retest support at $27.2, as price steps down to $28.7

Polkadot price analysis is bearish today. Resistance for DOT/USD is present at $33.6. Support for DOT/USD is present at $27.2. The Polkadot price analysis is bearish today as a further decrease in price has been observed. The price has been devalued till $28.7 today as well after encountering extreme loss yesterday when the coin crashed from $33.7 down to $29.3 while swinging as low as $27 at a time. The DOT/USD has been on a downtrend since 5th November, and today it completed a month of being on the decline, setting a lower low for the last two months. Currently, the price had come below the consolidation level of the month of September before it started its journey towards the higher side.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
cryptopolitan.com

Algorand price analysis: ALGO recovers to $1.70, can the bulls break through?

Algorand price analysis suggests upwards movement as the bulls dominate the markets. The closest support level lies at $1.6250. ALGO price faces resistance at $1.700 and further above at the $1.7450 mark. The Algorand price analysis shows that after falling to the $1.50 mark, the bulls quickly rose to defend...
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP finds resistance at $0.85, a test of downside to follow?

Ripple price analysis is bearish today. XRP/USD recovered 44 percent from the previous low. Resistance was found at $0.85 overnight. Ripple price analysis is bearish today as we expect another test of downside to follow after a strong retracement to $0.85. Since XRP/USD has formed consolidation overnight, we expect bulls to be exhausted, leading to another move lower later today.
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH slowly recovers above $4,200, bulls still in control

Ethereum price analysis is bullish today. ETH/USD has recovered 18 percent so far. Ethereum price analysis is bullish today as we expect the current retracement to continue. ETH/USD has already managed to move back above $4,200 resistance, with further upside to the $4,400 mark likely seen later in the day.
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Price analysis 12/3: BTC, ETH, BNB, SOL, ADA, XRP, DOT, DOGE, LUNA, AVAX

Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) have turned down from their respective overhead resistance levels, suggesting that bears continue to sell on rallies. New research in Australia suggests that the Ethereum Improvement Proposal (EIP) 1559 upgrade has turned Ether into a better store of value than Bitcoin. The report said the annual rate of increase in Ether’s supply since EIP-1559 is 0.98% compared to an increase of 1.99% in Bitcoin’s supply.
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Tezos price analysis: XTZ gets support above $5. Will it persist?

The Tezos price analysis report shows a lack of momentum. Support is still set at the $5.2 level. Resistance is present at $5.88. XTZ is receiving mixed market sentiment today. However, bulls have made a return on the price chart as a rise in price has been detected as per The Tezos price analysis. The situation has been favorable for the buyers as the price has been covering an upwards range today. The price function was in bulls’ control today after going through a decline for the past few days. The upward movement in price has resulted in it reaching near $5.18 in the last 24-hours. However, unfavorable circumstances have arisen again.
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Bitcoin price analysis: Bitcoin hits lowest since mid-Oct, breaks below $50k; falling to $47k range

Bitcoin price analysis is bearish today. BTC has fallen below the psychological mark of $50k. Bitcoin continues to look for support. The Bitcoin price analysis report reveals a dramatic bearish situation as the Bitcoin fell below the $50,000 range today, and a sudden drift towards the $47,000 range has been observed as well. This looks like the strongest correction after May 2021, when Bitcoin closed below the EMA100, as the bearish pressure is immense and something the same is happeninging again. Speculations for BTC to go as low as $48,000, even down to 45,000 were already in the market, and the bearish indications for the past few days were already confirming them. But speculations are speculations, and rumors are rumors. What happened today was expected, but it came as a surprise to many in such a sudden plunge.
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Axie Infinity price analysis: AXS crashes down to $111, shedding 21 percent overnight

The Axie Infinity price analysis is strongly bearish. AXS/USD pair price has also crashed along with the market. Support is sufficiently strong at $110. The Axie Infinity price analysis shows the coin crashed hard as the market took a dip today. AXS was on a downtrend since 8th October after hitting ATH on 7th October at $160, AXS was continuing its downtrend with normal higher lows continuously, but as the market went south today, the AXS/USD also jumped on the bandwagon and crashed spectacularly.
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Binance Coin Price Analysis: BNB briefly spikes below $500, sharp reversal incoming?

Binance Coin price analysis is bullish today. BNB/USD dropped over 20 since yesterday. Support was found at $490. Binance Coin price analysis is bullish today as we expect swift recovery to follow after further downside was sharply rejected once the $490 mark was reached this morning. Therefore, BNB/USD has set a new swing low and is ready to regain some of the loss over the next 24 hours.
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Chainlink price analysis: LINK finds support at $19 amid a flash crash

Chainlink price analysis is bearish today. Price has decreased up to $19.4. Support at $19 still persists. The Chainlink price analysis is bearish for today as the LINK price also crashed in the bears market today. LINK also took the unexpected dip along with the broader crypto market. LINK was on a downtrend for the past few weeks, as a constant bearish pressure was there. A more intense downtrend was observed in the market today as the price moved down to $19 today while swinging as low as $16.8 at an instance.
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Cardano Price Analysis: ADA drops 30 percent from the previous high, swift reversal to follow?

Cardano price analysis is bullish today. ADA/USD continued to move lower yesterday. Support was found at $1.20 this morning. Cardano price analysis is bullish today as we expect swift recovery after further downside was rejected at $1.20. Considering that bulls have pushed ADA/USD above $1.30 over the past hours, we expect a swift retest of upside later today.
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Chainlink price analysis: LINK/USD to break above the $26.4 resistance

Chainlink price analysis is bearish today. Strong resistance is present at $26.4. Support for LINK/USD is present at $24.1. The price of Chainlink fell to $25.3 after it was rejected by $25.3 during the late hours on Wednesday, and the fall continued today as well. However, LINK managed to gain support, and there has been some increased price movement recently. The current bullish wave has formed a short-term upwards pattern as the coin has risen to $26.4, but this resistance will likely be broken.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Price Analysis: Braces for 1.1120 on US NFP day

EUR/USD holds lower ground after two consecutive days of downtrend. Sustained trading below 100-SMA, bearish MACD favor sellers. Weekly support becomes the key for bear’s entry targeting 61.8% FE. 1.1385, five-week-old descending trend line add to the upside filters. EUR/USD bears remain hopeful around 1.1300, grinding lower during early Friday...
CURRENCIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy