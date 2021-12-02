Polygon Price Analysis: MATIC/USD is bullish for the next 24 hours

Terra price analysis is bearish today. LUNA marked an all-time high at $75. Support for LUNA is present at $66.4. The Terra price analysis is bearish today as the coin is correcting after marking a record high yesterday at $75. Yesterday when the entire crypto market was bearish, LUNA/USD also felt the pressure, and the price declined during the first half of the day. Recovery was observed during the second half when most of the coins recovered marginally, but this was the time when LUNA started to rally high, and the price peaked at $75 marking another ATH. LUNA was one of the exceptions that were capped in green yesterday and the only one that observed a record high as it recovered much better than other coins yesterday.

