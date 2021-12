On Monday, November 29th, 2021, the Los Angeles County Redistricting Commission (LA CRC) will meet in a Special Meeting to discuss three Final Draft maps with the goal of creating a final map on December 7th. There will be a third hearing on their maps on December 1st, 2021, and the final meeting on the maps will be the 4th meeting they are required to hold which will be on December 7th.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO