Economy

Avianca emerges from bankruptcy protection

By In association with CFM
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColombian carrier Avianca has become the first of three major Latin American airlines to complete court-overseen financial restructuring and emerge from Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. The Bogota-based carrier says on 1 December that it successfully reached agreements with its creditors, pulled in $1.7 billion in fresh capital and obtained...

TheDesignAir

Avianca reveals innovative new seats for A320 fleet

During ALTA Airline Leaders Forum 2021, an event hosted by the Latin American and Caribbean Air Transport Association in Bogota, Avianca presented three new seats that will be retrofitted across the carrier’s short- and medium-haul A320 fleet. The Premium, Plus and Economy seats were all designed by Recaro Aircraft Seating, with an innovative approach to its new business class seats.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
investing.com

Colombian airline Avianca says has completed bankruptcy process

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombian airline Avianca said on Wednesday it has successfully completed its Chapter 11 bankruptcy process, a month after a U.S. court approved its reorganization process. "Today the prior conditions have been completed," the airline said in a statement from Bogota. Avianca "has emerged successfully from said process."
ECONOMY
Reuters

Protecting creditors' administrative claims in Chapter 11 bankruptcy cases

December 6, 2021 - Most vendors that trade with debtors know that administrative expense claims are required to be paid in full. In recent large Chapter 11 cases, however, debtors have leveraged the risk of administrative insolvency to escape their obligation to pay trade and ordinary-course administrative claim holders in full as required under sections 503(b), 507(a)(2), and 1129(a)(9) of the Bankruptcy Code. Some debtors have continued paying certain administrative claim holders (typically, professionals) in full, while trade and ordinary-course administrative claimants receive only a small percentage.
ECONOMY
#Bankruptcies#Latam Airlines Group#Colombian#Latin American#Aeromexico
airwaysmag.com

Today in Aviation: Avianca is Established in 1919

MIAMI – Today in Aviation, Colombian flag carrier Avianca (AV), the second-oldest airline in the world, was registered under the name SCADTA in 1919. Avianca is the flagship of a group of eight Latin American airlines whose operations are merged in a code-sharing arrangement to operate as one airline. The carrier is headquartered in Bogotá, D.C., and its main hub is located at El Dorado International Airport (BOG).
INDUSTRY
Flight Global.com

American president Isom to succeed Parker as CEO in March 2022

American Airlines chief executive Doug Parker will retire effective 31 March 2022 and be succeeded by American president Robert Isom. As part of the change, Parker, 60, will retain his current role as chair of American’s board of directors. Isom, 58, will join the board, the Fort Worth-based airline says.
INDUSTRY
Flight Global.com

Finnair to open new US route in mid-2022

Oneworld alliance carrier Finnair is to open a new US gateway by operating services to Seattle from next year. The airline is to fly from its Helsinki base three-times weekly with the transatlantic route commencing on 1 June. Finnair says it will use Airbus A330s for the Seattle service. The...
INDUSTRY
Flight Global.com

Qantas to convert two A330s to freighters amid cargo boom

Qantas will convert two Airbus A330-200s into freighters in 2022 amid a boom in the cargo market driven by a “significant shift” towards e-commerce. The two aircraft will be converted by EFW, the Airbus-ST Engineering freighter conversion joint venture, with the first example to be inducted in August 2022, says the airline.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Flight Global.com

STAECO expands Boeing 737-800 converted freighter capacity

Chinese aerospace firm Taikoo (Shandong) Aircraft Engineering Company (STAECO) will add two more Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter (BCF) production lines to its existing conversion capacity, amid strong market demand. The first of the two new lines will operate from the first quarter of 2022, with the second to follow...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Flight Global.com

777 Partners orders 30 more 737 Max

Miami finance company 777 Partners has ordered 30 additional Boeing 737 Max, including an unspecified number of Boeing’s high-density 737 Max 8-200 variant. The deal marks 777 Partners’ fourth announced order for 737 Max this year, bringing its total orders for the narrowbody to 68 aircraft, Boeing says on 7 December.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Flight Global.com

SAA agrees interline with CemAir as grounded Mango clears rescue hurdle

South African Airways has signed an interline agreement with regional operator CemAir as the state-owned flag carrier continues on a path towards privatisation and the divestment of low-cost unit Mango. The interline agreement ”informs SAA’s continuing strategy to grow the carrier, responsibly, profitably and sustainably” following the resumption of operations...
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Boeing's stock extends bounce after receiving additional order for 30 737 MAX jets from 777 Partners

Shares of Boeing Co. rose 1.4% in morning trading Tuesday, after the aerospace and defense giant said investment firm 777 Partners has ordered 30 additional 737 MAX jets, to nearly double its original order. The additional order brings 777's aircraft portfolio to 68 737 MAX aircraft, which are valued at a total of $3.7 billion at list prices. "We have long been confident in the economics of the 737 MAX family but we are especially excited about the 737-8-200 variant which represents the bulk of our additional orders," said Josh Wander, managing partner at 777. "As travel demand returns, 777 has accelerated our quest for efficiencies in both operating cost and carbon footprint at our operating carriers." Boeing's stock has now bounced 10.9% since closing at a 13-month low of $188.19 on Dec. 1. It has still lost 2.6% over the past three months, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has gained 1.6%.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Flight Global.com

SIA Engineering, Safran sign Leap engine test services agreement

SIA Engineering (SIAEC) has signed a long-term agreement with Safran to provide test services for the CFM Leap engines, expanding the two parties’ current maintenance partnership. The 10-year contract covers the Leap-1A and -1B engines, which power Airbus’ A320neo family aircraft and Boeing’s 737 Max respectively. Safran is a joint...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

CEO fires 900 employees over Zoom call: ‘Your employment is terminated, effective immediately’

The chief executive of a US-based digital mortgage lending company fired 900 people on a Zoom call ahead of the holiday season, it has been reported.About 15 per cent of the company’s employees in the US and India were abruptly laid off as part of the cost-cutting exercise, Vishal Garg, the head of Better.com, can be heard saying in the video call that reportedly took place last week. A recording of the call, which has not been verified, was widely shared on YouTube. “If you’re on this call, you are part of the unlucky group that is being laid...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Japan's Q3 GDP revised down to 3.6% annualised contraction

TOKYO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Japan's economy shrank 3.6% in the third quarter, worse than the initial estimate of a 3.0% contraction, revised government data showed on Wednesday, posting a decline as private spending took a hit from a resurgence in COVID-19. The revised figure for gross domestic product (GDP) released by the Cabinet Office compared with economists' median forecast for a 3.1% contraction in a Reuters poll.
ECONOMY
Flight Global.com

FAA to prohibit many flight operations due to risk of ‘5G’ wireless interference

The Federal Aviation Administration has issued a sweeping order essentially prohibiting aircraft, including large jets, from using certain landing and navigation systems in areas of potential interference from new “5G” cellular networks. The order, released 7 December, responds to concern about 5G interfering with aircraft radio altimeters. Those altimeters provide...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

Cooley represents drug maker Alvotech on its $2.25 bln SPAC deal

(Reuters) - Alvotech Holdings SA tapped Cooley to advise it on its blank-check merger, which will create a pharmaceutical company worth roughly $2.25 billion. Iceland-based Alvotech and special purpose acquisition company Oaktree Acquisition Corp II, which was represented by Kirkland & Ellis, announced the deal on Tuesday. A 40-plus-person Cooley...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

