Real Madrid fullback Dani Carvajal was delighted with their 3-0 win at FC Sheriff. The result has Real well placed to qualify from their Champions League group. Carvajal said, "It's freezing cold here but the result makes everything more palatable. We've qualified and done our job here, which was to win at this ground. We've struggled to keep clean sheets in recent games but we managed that today and hopefully that will continue into the coming matches because that will help us gain lots of points.

SOCCER ・ 11 DAYS AGO