Smiths Station forces two overtimes in inaugural AHSAA girls flag football state title game

President Biden will warn Russian President Vladimir Putin on a high-stakes video call Tuesday that the United States is prepared to impose harsh economic consequences on Moscow if it goes through with a military invasion of Ukraine. Russia has amassed tens of thousands of troops on the border with its...
BEIJING (AP) — China accused the United States of violating the Olympic spirit on Tuesday after the Biden administration announced a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Games over human rights concerns. Rights groups have pushed for a full-blown boycott of the Games, accusing China of rights abuses against ethnic...
Fired CNN anchor Chris Cuomo said he's dropping his SiriusXM radio show, a decision that followed a sexual harassment allegation. "While I have a thick skin, I also have a family, for whom the past week has been extraordinarily difficult," Cuomo said in a Twitter post Monday. He said he's stepping back to "focus on what comes next."
WASHINGTON — Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said Tuesday that he is no longer cooperating with the House select committee's probe into the Jan. 6 riot. In an interview on the streaming news network Real America's Voice, Meadows said the committee intended to ask about items that he considers protected by executive privilege.
CHICAGO — Jussie Smollett, the actor accused of filing a false police report in 2019, took the stand Monday in his criminal trial, saying he was physically assaulted by a person in a ski mask and denying that the incident was staged in any way. "There was no hoax,” he...
NEW YORK CITY – New Yorkers had mixed opinions about Mayor Bill de Blasio’s "first-in-the-nation" vaccine mandates affecting private companies and children over the age of 5. De Blasio, who will be replaced by Mayor-elect Eric Adams on Jan. 1, announced sweeping mandates across New York City Monday in what...
