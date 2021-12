Although bird watching became increasingly popular during a global COVID-19 et var. pandemic particularly during lockdowns, there were a few casualties among some of the CBC circles. To borrow a phrase from the North American economic paradigm, when the United States sneezes, Caribbean tourism catches the flu. A casualty of the regional counts was Cuban circles that did not report counts from four areas. In the Bahamas, birders managed to soldier on and recover their birding spirit after a devastating hurricane Dorian, a 185 mph Cat 5 cyclone, which over-washed much of the Abacos the previous fall 2019.

