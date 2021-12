For as much as I liked playing Asterix & Obelix XXL 2 on the Switch a few years ago, that was still a remaster of an older and quite janky game. I was hoping for Microids to fund and publish something else, something brand new for the current (or last, depending on your perspective) generation of consoles. Asterix & Obelix: Slap Them All is exactly that. It’s more than just your run-of-the-mill licensed game. While flawed (and we’ll touch on that in this review), I don’t think anyone else could have done a better Asterix licensed title than this thoroughly enjoyable beat ’em up that oozes charm and heart.

