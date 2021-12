The euro ended last week almost unchanged against the dollar. The downtrend is violated and it seems that the pair is preparing to change its direction. The bulls managed to form a support at around 1.1260. The first resistance is found at around 1.1307, and the more serious obstacle for the buyers is the level of 1.1366. There is a change in market sentiment and a possible breach of 1.1366 would pave the way for the pair towards 1.1460. In a scenario, in which the bears return to the market and the support at 1.1260 is disrupted, there may be a new wave of sell-offs leading to a breach of 1.1200 and a follow-up attack on 1.1000. This week, increased trading activity can be expected around the announcement of the estimated GDP data for the euro area, scheduled for Tuesday at 10:00 GMT.

CURRENCIES ・ 6 HOURS AGO