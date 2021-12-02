These Dual-Sided Measuring Spoons Have More Than 22,000 5-Star Reviews — and They’re on Sale!

All prices are current as of time of publication. If you click a link and buy a product from a merchant, we may be paid an affiliate commission. Have you been wanting to up your coffee game, but have no idea where to start? I get it, shopping for coffee accessories can be extremely overwhelming. There are French presses, Keurigs, traditional coffee makers, espresso machines, and that's not even all of them. According to the National Coffee Association, 2020 data shows that the average American will drink about three cups of coffee per day, which has led to an increase in overall coffee consumption by five percent since 2015. Suffice to say, America runs on coffee. So when a Hamilton Beach electric coffee grinder has almost 28,000 five-star global ratings on Amazon, you can trust it's going to get the job done.
