Fresh off a statement week in Kansas City, the Cincinnati men's basketball team is set to return to Fifth Third Arena when it hosts Monmouth at 2 p.m. Saturday. Cincinnati (5-1) is off to its best start since the 2018-19 season, in which it won nine-straight games after a season-opening loss. The Bearcats were stellar in their biggest test yet this past week at the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City, dismantling No. 14 Illinois, 71-51, and nearly knocking off No. 12 Arkansas, 73-67, in a game it led with two minutes to play. The former was the team's largest over a ranked opponent since Georgetown on March 5, 2011 (69-47). UC trailed 23-8 but outscored the Illini 63-28 over the final 32 minutes.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 9 DAYS AGO