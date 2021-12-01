Let’s Talk XFL | All About The Benjamin’s [Ep. 5]

The love of modulators (of which all EDM fans should possess a bit), can take one down some interesting, not necessarily conventional musical rabbit holes. As the first purveyors of electronic sound as early as the 1920s, mods have been instrumental (pardon the pun) in creating all forms of electronic music, including EDM, right the way through to present time. That said, it’s not just EDM producers who are mod heads, and in fact, as EDM gets bigger, artists from all other genres, including indie rock are turning to mods to created unique yet recognizable electronic sounds for their own work. 1st Base Runner is one such indie artist.

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO