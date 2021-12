AC Milan head coach Stefano Pioli is starting to get an idea of the line-up that he will field against Atletico Madrid tomorrow night, according to a report. Both teams need the win at the Wanda Metropolitana tomorrow night as the home team will look to try and get a commanding position heading into the final round of games knowing Porto are away at Liverpool, while the Rossoneri simply need three points to keep their very slim hopes of finishing in the top two spots alive.

SOCCER ・ 13 DAYS AGO