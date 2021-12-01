Did the Bethel Public Schools Sell Masks That Are Detrimental to Health, Without First Investigating Content of Masks, Inks and Printing Process, for Safety?

Report by Paula Antolini, December 3, 2021, 3:27PM EDT. Message from Bethel Public Schools, Dr. Christine Carver, Superintendent:. As was communicated earlier this week in a district communication, after the Thanksgiving holiday, we definitely saw an increase in individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19. We continue to have no known cases as a result of a transmission within the schools. Through contact tracing, all cases were the result of a social/family gatherings and spread that occurred within a household. A parent emailed me this week, inquiring about trends in cases, specifically the number of cases among vaccinated or unvaccinated individuals. I can share that almost all (with a few exceptions of breakthrough cases) are among the unvaccinated. We have to track that data to report to the Department of Public Health. The most important message I hope you hear, is to keep students home if they have any COVID symptoms and consult your medical provider and/or school nurse.

3 DAYS AGO