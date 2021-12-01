ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Did the Bethel Public Schools Sell Masks That Are Detrimental to Health, Without First Investigating Content of Masks, Inks and Printing Process, for Safety?

By BETHELADVOCATE
Cover picture for the articleReport by Paula Antolini, December 1, 2021, 5:02PM EDT. The Bethel Advocate contacted Dr. Christine Carver, Bethel Superintendent of Schools, and Laura Vasile, the Town of Bethel Health Department Director, in August 2021 regarding the safety of the school masks being sold via a Bethel High School website. We...

#Health Administration#Cdc#Public Schools#The Masks#Public Health#Bethel Health Department#Bethel High School#The Bethel Advocate#Dph#The Bethel Health Dept#Foia
