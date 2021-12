“They’re gritty, smart and not afraid of hard work”. It was a tricky season last year for the Crested Butte Titans girls basketball team given the effect COVID had on all high school sports. Seasons were shortened across the board in an attempt to fit all high school sports into the school year. Add in the fact that the Titans also had a new head coach, Amanda Reynolds, and that made things even trickier.

CRESTED BUTTE, CO ・ 12 DAYS AGO