Inter Milan goalscorer Lautaro Martinez admits apologising to fans after victory over Napoli. The Argentina striker waved an apology to fans after scoring in Sunday's 3-2 win. "It was a very important match for us, a head-to-head with the leaders and we deserved more from previous games, so we had to prove again that we are on the right track," said Lautaro.

SOCCER ・ 14 DAYS AGO