Miller's three-point night helps Canucks topple Senators 6-2

To say the Vancouver Canucks start to the 2021-22 season has been disappointing would be a massive understatement. After making the playoffs in the 2019-20 season, many believed this team was set to become a contender as they had and still have some great young pieces in players like Elias Pettersson, Brock Boeser and Quinn Hughes. Unfortunately, things just haven't come together as planned, in large part due to incompetence at the management position. While many fans are begging ownership to fire general manager Jim Benning, that doesn't appear to be happening, and he may soon look to trade the team's leading scorer in J.T. Miller.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO