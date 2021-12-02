ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Michael Pierce returns to practice for Vikings

By Daily Norseman
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter getting crushed in the run game by the San Francisco 49ers last week, the Minnesota Vikings could see the return of...

NBC Sports

Report: Vikings add linebacker off Patriots practice squad

The New England Patriots reportedly have another opening to fill on their practice squad. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reported Wednesday that the Minnesota Vikings have signed linebacker Tashawn Bower, who's appeared in two regular season games this season for the Patriots, to their 53-man roster. Bower, 26, played a...
NFL
Mitchellrepublic.com

Vikings pluck end Tashawn Bower from Patriots’ practice squad

ST. PAUL -- Defensive end Tashawn Bower is returning to the Minnesota Vikings after being plucked off New England’s practice squad, a source said Wednesday. Bower, who got into seven games with the Vikings in 2017 and 2018, will provide depth on a defensive line to be without end Everson Griffen on Sunday at San Francisco. Griffen locked himself in his Minnetrista residence early Wednesday morning after posting a video, which has since been deleted, of him holding a semiautomatic pistol and after calling 911 about a possible intruder. Law enforcement and mental health officials went to the scene, did not find an intruder, and Griffen later emerged from his residence without incident.
NFL
wtvbam.com

Swift and Flowers still missing from practice as Lions prepare for Vikings

ALLEN PARK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Detroit Lions are still looking for their first win of 2021 as they host the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field Sunday afternoon. Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge and tackle Penei Sewell were both limited in practice yesterday after being sidelined Wednesday due to illness.
NFL
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Vikings activate Michael Pierce from IR, but rule Eric Kendricks out for Sunday vs. Lions

The Vikings activated Michael Pierce from injured reserve, clearing the nose tackle to play for the first time since he aggravated an elbow injury on Oct. 3 against the Lions. But while they will have Pierce and Dalvin Tomlinson back together on the first level of their defense, they won't have Eric Kendricks on the second level.
NFL
Yardbarker

Vikings working with police to resolve Everson Griffen crisis

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen generated concern when he called 911 after 3 a.m. Wednesday to report an intruder was attempting to kill him inside his home. As Courtney Cronin wrote for ESPN, Griffen also took to Instagram to explain via posts that have since been deleted that somebody at his house was attempting to kill him. However, the Minnetrista Police Department said they believe Griffen is home alone, and law enforcement and Vikings team psychologists have communicated with the 33-year-old who reportedly hadn't yet emerged from his residence as of early Wednesday afternoon.
PUBLIC SAFETY
minnesotasportsfan.com

Wilfs Take Early Steps in What Could Become Vikings New Coach, GM Searches

The 2021 Minnesota Vikings season, at a micro-level, has been one of many ups and downs. But from a macro point of view, it’s been mediocre. They’re a middling 5-6 football team toting an above-average, but underachieving offense and a bad (30th ranked) defense whose only battling for a wildcard spot because the playoffs were recently expanded.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Patrick Peterson takes crucial step in return for Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings lost in shocking fashion to the then-winless Detroit Lions, largely due to a collapse by their defense. Fortunately, the defense will be getting some reinforcements in the form of Patrick Peterson, who just took a crucial step in his quest to return to the field. That’s great...
NFL
Sports
CBS Minnesota

Vikings’ Anthony Barr Nominated For Walter Payton NFL Man Of The Year: ‘The Work Is Far From Over’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr is the team’s nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award. On Tuesday, the team announced the nomination, calling the award the league’s most prestigious honor. The award honors “excellence on the field,” but also outstanding community service off the field. “Anthony consistently represents the best of the Minnesota Vikings within the community,” Vikings Owner and President Mark Wilf said. “His leadership on the team’s social justice committee, his commitment to organizations like the Jeremiah Program and his investment of time and resources through his Raise the Barr Foundation...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer fires back at Dalvin Cook torn labrum report

Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer has called out recent reports that star running back Dalvin Cook would be out for multiple weeks with a dislocated shoulder and a torn labrum. While he would not go as far as to comment on what exactly the injury was, he was quick to point out that the report of a confirmed labrum tear is simply untrue.
NFL
FanSided

Adrian Peterson might have just played in his final NFL game

Former Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson was let go by the Tennessee Titans on Tuesday after only appearing in three games this season. A few weeks ago, we saw the return of former Minnesota Vikings running back, Adrian Peterson, to the NFL after he was signed by the Tennesse Titans.
NFL

Comments / 0

