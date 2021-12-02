Michael Pierce returns to practice for Vikings

ST. PAUL -- Defensive end Tashawn Bower is returning to the Minnesota Vikings after being plucked off New England’s practice squad, a source said Wednesday. Bower, who got into seven games with the Vikings in 2017 and 2018, will provide depth on a defensive line to be without end Everson Griffen on Sunday at San Francisco. Griffen locked himself in his Minnetrista residence early Wednesday morning after posting a video, which has since been deleted, of him holding a semiautomatic pistol and after calling 911 about a possible intruder. Law enforcement and mental health officials went to the scene, did not find an intruder, and Griffen later emerged from his residence without incident.

