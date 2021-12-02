College Basketball: Guynn enters 1,000 point club as Concord tops Alderson Broaddus

WHEELING, W. Va (Nov. 22)- The Wheeling University Women's Basketball team will hit the road to Philippi, West Virginia tomorrow to take on Alderson Broaddus (0-2, 0-1) in the Cardinals' first road conference game of the season. The Cardinals (0-4, 0-1) are coming off a close loss to Notre Dame College 79-70 last Saturday, while the Battlers fell to West Liberty 105-86. After a handful of lead changes in the first quarter of their home and MEC openers against Notre Dame, the Cardinals secured the lead with just over one minute left in the opening period thanks to aLauren Calhoun layup to go up 14-12. Wheeling would outscore the Falcons in both the first and second periods, leading at halftime 38-30. Notre Dame narrowly outscored Wheeling in the third, but the Cardinals still held the lead 49-44 heading into the fourth. Notre Dame utilized stellar shooting and free throw trips in the fourth to take the lead at the six-minute mark and eventually the victory 79-70.

WHEELING, WV ・ 13 DAYS AGO