College Basketball: Guynn enters 1,000 point club as Concord tops Alderson Broaddus

By Tyler Jackson
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAthens – Concord women’s basketball coach Kenny Osborne was concerned with how his team would fare without starter Maddie Ratcliff. Those worries were nonexistent after three quarters. The host Mountain Lions blistered the nets, shooting 52 percent from the field in a 91-52 win over Alderson Broaddus Wednesday night...

