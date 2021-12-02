ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

New faces, new system for Red Hornets

By Dale Miller
Grand Island Independent
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInconsistency has been one constant for the Heartland Lutheran boys basketball team during practices for the upcoming season. That’s no surprise with only one starter and two letterwinners returning from last year’s 5-14 team. “We have our ups and our downs,” coach Brent Penny said. “Some days we look...

