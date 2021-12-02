New faces, new system for Red Hornets

With nine seniors graduating last season, Pleasantville’s boys’ basketball squad will be looking for different players to step up and contribute this year. The Trojans return two starters to the starting lineup, who are Mason Scheve and Taylon Mount. Other players returning from last year include role players Parker Sheets, Larry Remster and Jonah Schumacher. All three saw limited time last season, and all three are expected to have increased roles. New to the Trojans this season are Ryder Thill, Andrew Pender, Dayson Leerhoff, and Dawson Veldhuizen, all of whom are expected to be key contributors for the Trojans this season. Pleasantville will have 15 players on their roster, showcasing their potential strength in numbers. Coach Tom Wilkins tells KNIA Sports that he is looking for Schumacher to be the glue guy for this Trojan squad.

PLEASANTVILLE, IA ・ 9 DAYS AGO