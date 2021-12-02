ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weibo’s Hong Kong listing to raise $385 million -sources

By Thomson Reuters
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONG KONG (Reuters) -Chinese social media firm Weibo Corp plans to price its shares at HK$272.8 ($35.01) each to raise $385 million in its Hong Kong secondary listing, said three sources with direct knowledge of the matter. The sources could not be identified as the information has not yet...

AFP

Chinese developer misses major bond repayment of $179 million

Another Chinese property developer said Monday it had defaulted on a major bond repayment, citing liquidity problems amid a government crackdown on the debt-laden sector. Sunshine 100 has repeatedly struggled to meet its debt obligations this year and also defaulted on a bond repayment in August.
AFP

Asia markets down on Omicron, US jobs data worries

Asian markets broadly fell in morning trading Monday, tracking uncertainty over the Omicron variant of Covid-19 as well as disappointing US jobs data and the future of Chinese tech firms on Wall Street. The Omicron variant has been detected in 38 countries but no deaths have yet been reported, with authorities worldwide racing to determine how contagious it is and how effective existing vaccines are at fighting it. Top US pandemic advisor Anthony Fauci said Sunday that while more information was needed, preliminary data on the severity of the Omicron Covid-19 variant are "a bit encouraging." Nevertheless, the new strain has sparked fears that the global recovery could be put in jeopardy, as governments reimpose restrictions that many had hoped would be a thing of the past.
The Independent

Asian shares mixed after China Evergrande warns of cash woes

Shares were mixed in Asia on Monday after troubled Chinese property developer Evergrande warned late Friday it may run out of money. Hong Kong dropped 1.2% but the Shanghai Composite index rose. South Korea’s benchmark advanced but Tokyo and Sydney declined.More broadly, investors are struggling with uncertainty about the newest coronavirus variant and about when the Federal Reserve will cut off its support for markets. Regulators were scrambling to reassure investors after Evergrande, one of China s biggest developers, said it may run out of money to “perform its financial obligations” as it struggles to comply with...
AFP

Didi departure from NYSE marks end of Wall Street romance with Chinese big tech

The Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing's announcement that it will delist its shares from the New York Stock Exchange marks the end of a cushy relationship between Wall Street and Chinese tech giants, who are under siege from authorities in Beijing and regulators in America. Only five months transpired between Didi's going public in New York in June and word Friday that it will prepare a Hong Kong listing. During that time its market value has fallen by 63 percent. Didi's move comes in the wake of a sweeping Chinese regulatory crackdown in the past year that has clipped the wings of major internet firms wielding huge influence on consumers' lives -- including Alibaba and Tencent. After Friday's announcement, heavyweight Chinese online retailers whose stocks are sold on the New York exchange, such as Alibaba, JD.com and Pinduoduo, dropped sharply.
Scott Murdoch
Reuters

Amid Evergrande crisis, more Chinese developers to issue ABS

BEIJING, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Some of China's major property developers are planning to issue asset-backed securities in the near term, a further sign that regulators are marginally broadening financial channels for developers amid Evergrande's debt crisis. China Evergrande (3333.HK), wrestling with debts of more than $300 billion, said on...
Washington Post

Why China and U.S. Are Clashing Over Stock Listings

Chinese companies in need of capital have long headed to the U.S. stock market to tap deep-pocketed investors, raising more than $100 billion in first-time share sales over the past two decades. The money flow was profitable for company founders, bankers, early investors and new shareholders. All this looks set to change due to actions by both countries, with implications for Wall Street and for Chinese companies, which accounted for about 4% of America’s $50 trillion-plus equity market as of mid-2021.
News Channel Nebraska

Didi says it will leave New York 'immediately' and list in Hong Kong

Didi said Friday that it would "immediately" start delisting from the New York Stock Exchange and pivot to Hong Kong, just months after its disastrous IPO. "After a careful study, the company will start delisting on the New York Stock Exchange immediately, and start preparations for listing in Hong Kong," the Chinese ride-hailing firm wrote Friday on its verified account on Weibo, a popular Twitter-like platform in the country.
Seekingalpha.com

DiDi Global says it plans to delist in U.S., list in Hong Kong

Ride-hailing firm DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) said it plans to delist its shares from the New York Stock Exchange. The company's board has also authorized DiDi (DIDI) to pursue a listing of its class A ordinary shares on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. DiDi, known as...
Neowin

Didi Chuxing set to de-list from NYSE and list in Hong Kong

The Chinese ride-hailing firm, Didi Chuxing, has said that it will start de-listing from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and move to list in Hong Kong instead. The de-listing comes after Chinese regulators asked the firm to de-list over concerns about the leakage of sensitive data; the country passed a law earlier this year to tighten up data protection so that it can be taken more seriously when compared to other places such as the EU which has GDPR.
Fortune

Didi’s delisting and re-listing portends a windfall for Beijing’s ‘safe space’ market: Hong Kong

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. On Friday, Chinese ride-hailing champion Didi Chuxing announced it was delisting from the U.S. and refiling for an IPO on the Hong Kong stock exchange, completing a U-turn from June, when the taxi app snubbed Hong Kong in favor of debuting on the New York Stock Exchange.
completemusicupdate.com

NetEase’s music business lists on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange

The music division of Chinese web giant NetEase has listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange as a standalone business. The Initial Public Offering of NetEase Cloud Music operator Cloud Village Inc was first announced back in May, but it was then delayed amid a crackdown by Chinese regulators, which have been scrutinising the operations of China’s tech companies much more rigorously of late.
