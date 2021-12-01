“My data drifted. What’s next?” How to handle ML model drift in production.

How to save time and nerves when coding for data analysis in VS Code using Multi-Cursor and selection features. Working with data can be very dynamic with repeated forward and backward motions through your code to adjust and copy snippets, introducing new assumptions, filters or steps that have an impact way below. This happens notably often when doing EDA or developing processing pipelines and you have to find your path to the solution somewhat experimentally, asking yourself: How would this look for a different variable? How does it change if trimmed to the 99th percentile? Is it faster and still working, if I filter two steps earlier? This process is called discovery for a reason, but if we’re honest to ourselves, that’s what we like about it. New ideas can come very fast in this process. However, changing the code to cater these ideas can be a grind. This is where I see the benefit of Multi-Cursor and advanced selection features.

